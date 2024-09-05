Competence Community Leader Java and Cloud
2024-09-05
Are you an experienced developer looking for a new challenge? Join Nexer Group, a leading global technology company with a strong foundation in Swedish entrepreneurship!
We are now looking for a Competence Network Leader to our group to expand and strengthen our role even further in the Java community.
Our Java group in Gothenburg has been around for more than 15 years and is among the largest in Gothenburg, currently with 23 talented team members. We have long been engaged in regular knowledge sharing and meetups to build our expertise within the group in order to help our customers designing the technology of the future.
We are now taking the next step by creating a Center of Excellence in the Java sphere for the entire Nexer Sweden, where we learn from and inspire each other across regions to become even more forward-thinking and position Nexer within our field.
Within this network, we are creating a platform where we stay updated with the latest trends as well as coach and support each other on our development journey. We recommend tools, certifications, share lessons learned, and guidelines. We also organize lectures, meetups, and hackathons.
We are now looking for someone who, like us, is passionate about Java development and wants to take the lead in building this Center of Excellence! The role of the Competence Leader is twofold: Besides keeping your skills up to date through interesting and developing consulting assignments you will also have a portion of your time dedicated to your work as a Competence Leader. How this division will look like in practice we can tailor together; the important thing is that you are passionate about Java development and see yourself as a strong contributor in the field.
How we envision your profile:
We are looking for someone with at least 6 years of experience in Java development. You are passionate about development, both in technology and in your personal growth as well as that of your colleagues. You follow the latest trends and, of course, you have your own GitHub account where you test and learn new things!
Examples of competencies you are comfortable with:
* Java 17+
* AWS/Azure
* Spring Boot
* CI/CD
* DevOps
* Kubernetes/Docker
Proficiency in spoken and written Swedish
What is in it for you:
You will join one of the largest Java groups in Gothenburg with many years of collected expertise
You will get the opportunity to build up something entirely new and set your foot prints on how we should embrace the future
Comprehensive Training Programs, as well as certifications and access to our very own Nexer Academy
We offer Additional Annual Leave and High Healthcare Contribution via Benify
Flexible Salary Setting
If you have a Java background but don't perfectly fit these criteria, reach out to us! We value your personal qualities as much as your technical skills.
