Community & Support Specialist
Sharkmob AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
2024-05-21
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sharkmob AB i Malmö
Are you passionate about ensuring that players have a great journey in our games? Perhaps you have been working within the field of QA or Customer Support for games previously and want to try something new? If so, you might be the person we are looking for!Join the Marketing team as our new Community & Support Specialist and work onour upcoming game, Exoborne.
The roleYour role will be to develop and champion best practices in how we handle feedback from our players through customer support. You will optimize our workflows to ensure that we are efficient, all the while, delivering high-quality service. You will also ensure that our developers are aware of what the most critical issues are for our players. This means collaborating with game developers and producers on the project, as well as the rest of the marketing department.
You will also be the point of contact for our publishers customer support department, which requires you to build strong relationships and be a great communicator.
Additionally, you act as an additional liaison for our fantastic Exoborne community on Discord, Twitter, and Facebook, where you will be keeping an ear to the ground in regard to trending topics.
A day at Sharkmob in this role is very diverse in the sense that you will cover a wide area of responsibilities, but ultimately your main task is to ensure that the right things are surfaced and followed up upon.
Requirements Preferably you have some experience within video game related QA testing or customer support
You are a self-starter with a good understanding of issue tracking software such as JIRA, customer support portals like Zendesk and have innovative ideas that you want to share for process improvement
Great communicator and a real team-player
If you are tech savvy and enjoy working with discord bots, setting up JIRA and Zendesk filters then you will really fit greatly into this role
You are passionate about video games, in particular online shooters, action games and understand what makes these games tick. A plus if you have an eye for on-going trends and memes
This role is on-site at our studioin Malmö, Sweden and we are looking forward to reading your application!
Who we areSharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö, Sweden, and London, UK. The studio develops AAA-quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights.
Currently, we are working on two major projects: Exoborne - a Sharkmob original game created in Malmö, is a tactical, open-world extraction shooter set in a United States torn apart by apocalyptic forces of nature. The second project, developed in London, is another Sharkmob original IP yet to be announced. Our first game, Bloodhunt - a battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, was released on 27 April 2022.
At Sharkmob, we are committed to building an inclusive team that represents diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and skillsets - because we believe that helps us create great games. We welcome all candidates who are aligned with our core values of shared ownership, smart decisions, and, last but not least - having fun! We hope you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew. You can find more great perks of being a crew member. If you want to know more about Sharkmob and our projects, visit our homepage. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sharkmob AB
(org.nr 559069-1787), http://www.sharkmob.com Arbetsplats
Sharkmob Jobbnummer
8696429