2025-01-29
Are you passionate about gaming communities and connecting players with developers? We are looking for a Community Manager to bridge the gap between our player community and the development team. If you have deep game knowledge, thrive on engagement, and want to help shape the player experience, this role is for you!
What You'll Do:
Manage Community Platforms - Oversee and engage with players on forums, Reddit, Discord, Steam, and modding communities.
Player Feedback & Sentiment Analysis - Gather and compile community feedback, providing valuable insights to the development team.
Plan & Support Developer Engagement - Organize and facilitate developer-led activities such as live streams, Q&As, AMAs, and in-person events.
Support Marketing & Product Initiatives - Assist in community-involved marketing campaigns and ensure smooth collaboration between the dev team and product team.
Moderation & Community Oversight - Oversee forums, Steam Workshop, and community spaces, including planning dev diaries and managing community ambassadors.
Community Programs & Modding Support - Help organize modding events and other initiatives that involve the developer team.
Crisis & Release Management - Support game launches, updates, and crisis situations from a community perspective.
Beta Programs & Bug Reporting - Manage beta testers, collect feedback, and assist QA with testing and bug reporting when possible.
Cross-Team Collaboration - Work closely with Community Programs Managers, Social Media Specialist, and Influencer Management teams to ensure alignment with studio goals.
What We're Looking For:
Deep Game Knowledge - Plays the game extensively and understands its mechanics, features, and community dynamics.
Strong Player Engagement - Social, approachable, and comfortable interacting with players online and at live events.
Crisis & Problem-Solving Skills - Able to handle player concerns, especially during updates and releases.
Excellent Communication & Coordination - Works well across teams, ensuring community feedback influences development.
Experience with Moderation & Community Management - Background in managing online gaming communities, including moderation and ambassador programs.
Flexibility & Availability - Willing to engage with players and address game-related concerns during key moments like updates and releases.
Why Join Us?
Be the voice of the player community within the development team.
Work closely with game developers to shape player experiences.
Help build and manage an engaged, passionate player base.
Collaborate with industry professionals in an exciting and fast-paced environment.
If you're ready to take on a key role in community engagement and development collaboration, we'd love to hear from you!
Apply now and help us build an even stronger gaming community!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-10
Sen personal letter and CV to elin.trosgard@paradoxinteractive.com
