Community Lead
Lovable Labs Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-02-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lovable Labs Sweden AB i Stockholm
We need a magnetic community builder to make Lovable the heart of AI engineering in Europe. You'll turn influential builders into ambassadors and build a movement through epic hackathons and events. Must be a natural connector who can spark technical communities into action and scale excitement across ecosystems.
Why Lovable?
Change the world, literally: 2025 is the year AI works, and Lovable has the best AI full stack engineer product (According to industry veterans)
Work, learn, have fun: We're building the strongest technical team in Europe. You will shape our culture and be inspired in a place of exceptional talent density
Build a unique network: Lovable is a global top AI brand that the world is eager to work with. You will meet and work with some of the most important people in tech
Get autonomy & ownership: With lots of things being built, this is a unique opportunity to get ownership and have a true impact on our product
Compensation: Lovable pays top of market cash and equity, and is committed to compensate better than any other company in Sweden on a performance basis
What we're looking for
You have an infectious energy that makes people want to build cool stuff together
You speak AI and can geek out about product building with engineers & non-engineers
You thrive in organized chaos and can juggle 10 things without dropping the ball
You've built communities that actually drive adoption, not just noise
You know what makes technical communities tick and how to spark FOMO
Your responsibilities
Build an army of Lovable ambassadors who spread the gospel of AI engineering
Make Lovable the center of gravity for AI engineering and turn the most influential builders into advocates
Create the most epic hackathons that all builders, agencies, universities want to join
Build a self-sustaining ecosystem where community members run their own events
Build a playbook that turns casual users into community champions
How applying works
Fill in a short form then jump on an initial exploratory call.
We'll send you a quick take-home for (1) a written case study and (2) a loom video presentation
Join us for a round of interviews
If possible, join us for a week of (paid) trial work. We'll see how you tick and you get to meet the team & explore whether joining Lovable feels right for you Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-04 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lovable Labs Sweden AB
(org.nr 559506-1739) Jobbnummer
9172688