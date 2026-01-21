Communicative Administrator for an International Organization
Do you possess the ability to balance rigorous administrative standards with a proactive, results-oriented mindset? Are you confident in picking up the phone and exercising professional assertiveness to achieve objectives? We are currently seeking an Administrator for an international project, commencing in February.
OM TJÄNSTEN
In the capacity of this role you will serve as a pivotal member of a high-profile international project, where the primary focus is the security and systematization of internal documentation. Working in close collaboration with project leadership, you will play a vital role in establishing structure and transparency within a dynamic environment.
Your core responsibility will be to spearhead a critical claims process that demands proactive engagement. You will manage foundational data processing including the validation, quality assurance, and administration of large-scale datasets in Excel. To meet project milestones, you must be a driven communicator. This involves independently engaging with external stakeholders and suppliers to solicit documentation, establish requirements, and track cases through to final resolution.
Your contributions will transform raw data into actionable business intelligence. Through your professional maturity and initiative, you will ensure all inquiries are addressed comprehensively. Additionally, you will support daily operations by managing various ad-hoc tasks as they arise.
We value a hands-on, prestigeless approach and seek a candidate who is flexible and adaptable to evolving challenges. We are looking for an individual with the professional presence and confidence to navigate a large organization.
This is a contract assignment through July, with an immediate start date. The position offers flexible working hours (08:00-17:00) and is based at our Stockholm office. This role offers a unique opportunity to thrive in a high-energy, international corporate culture.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Contact international suppliers via telephone and email to secure documentation and resolve outstanding queries.
• Manage and structure manual data sets within Excel
• Proactively address and resolve diverse ad-hoc tasks
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A proven track record in administrative or coordination-focused roles.
• Previous experience with using the phone as a primary tool.
• Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel, with the ability to synthesize and manage complex data efficiently.
• High proficiency in English (written and verbal) is essential.
• Detail-oriented mindset with a high degree of accuracy in your work.
It is meritorious if you have
• Proficiency in the Swedish language.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Precision: A meticulous approach to all tasks.
• Adaptability: The ability to remain effective in a changing environment.
• Determination: A goal-oriented mindset focused on driving results.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
