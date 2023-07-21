Communication Specialist Dynapac
2023-07-21
Are you looking for your next challenge? Do you have a few years of experience within communication? Would you like to be part of a global communication team and work closely with the product marketing and competence development teams? Then we have the job for you! We at Jefferson Wells are looking for a highly motivated and creative communication specialist for our global client Dynapac in Karlskrona!
We welcome your application today!
Start: In September
City: Karlskrona
Assignment: This is a consultant assignment where you will be employed by us but work with the client. The assignment is longterm and for the right candidate there is a chance of employment with the client
About the role:
Create professional communication output, ensuring both efficiency and compliance with internal and external communication targets with the aim of increasing market shares and sales. To safeguard and support the Dynapac brand promise.
* Coordinate and execute communication hands-on tasks in line with our communication and brand strategies. Coordinate and develop relevant sales support material and activities for business unit compaction product portfolio, aftermarket and competence development, such as print material, social media, web content etc.
* Lead and coordinate exhibitions and events.
* Continuously develop our communication output and channels to suit field demands.
* Continue working on shared communication tasks and projects (internal communication projects, newsletters, social media, campaigns, and events).
* Ad hoc communications activities as per request.
Experience requirements
Solid work experience in communication covering both internal and external communication including exhibitions and event coordination. You have a good understanding of new media and communications technologies. Experience working in a multicultural and international environment is also preferred. It is a plus if you have an awareness of the road construction business and product ranges but is not a must.
Educational requirements
* University degree in Communication, Journalism or Business Administration or equivalent experience.
* Excellent skills in Creative Suites; InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator.
* Creative writing skills.
* Knowledge of web publishing tools, social media, and its marketing processes.
* Excellent command of English is necessary both oral and written.
Personality requirements
* You are customer driven and supportive.
* You are very open-minded and like to take initiatives.
* You are self-starter and able to work well in a team.
* You are hands-on and get things done in a pragmatic way.
* You keep deadlines and are committed to tasks given with high quality deliverables.
About Jefferson Wells
Jefferson Wells is part on Manpower Group and we are the global leader in accelerating careers and propelling business growth across Finance, Engineering, purchasing, communication, marketing. As a consultant at Jefferson Wells you will have access to a career network with thousands of colleagues within your field.
Application
We do not accept applications by e-mail. Send in your application as soon as possible.
The applications will be evaluated continuously. Please attach your CV and apply to this position through this web-page. Should you have any questions regarding the position or Jefferson Wells, you are more than welcome to contact daniella.bergstrom@manpower.se Ersättning
