Communication Specialist
2024-08-15
Company Description
At IKEA, we do things a little different. We think differently. Act differently. And work differently as well. We like to break things. Like rules. And then make things. Like music-playing lamps. And beds disguised as sofas. Even plant balls that help us look after our planet.
It's all part of our vision - to create a better everyday life for the many. By 2030, we hope to help millions more look forward to going home.
Want to help make this happen? Join our Supply Communication team! It's filled with curious and passionate people who get energy from influencing, interacting, and working together to deliver great business results. Does it sound like your kind of people?
We have a temporary, one-year assignment available as Communication Specialist on the Supply Communication Operations team. If you love to communicate with the receiver in mind, collaborate through networks and get things done, you'll feel right at home.
About the company
Inter IKEA is a group of companies that connects IKEA retailers with range development and suppliers and aligns the overall IKEA strategic direction. It consists of three core businesses: Retail concept, Range and Supply.
Supply is responsible to source, manufacture and distribute IKEA products to the IKEA retailers. This to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost. Our various business units lead an exciting development agenda with everything from digitalization and automation of our supply chain to responsible sourcing and our climate agenda.
Job Description
The overall communication assignment is to lead, develop and enable impactful communication that delivers to making IKEA even more affordable, accessible and sustainable and contribute to strengthening IKEA as a meaningful and trusted brand in people's hearts and minds.
The Communication Specialist will coordinate and execute communication tasks and projects that support the development of the business. Your primary focus in this role will be sustainability and raw materials topics. You'll be responsible for creating and activating communication connected to these two areas, based on an already defined communication plan. You'll also help to secure our "basics" are in place when it comes to leading with communication.
For you to be successful in the role, we believe you have a good knowledge and understanding of:
The channel landscape and how to create communication that can reach different target groups
Working with content management systems
Layout, copywriting and web publishing
Coordinating and executing communication tasks and projects
Qualifications
We believe that you...
have some experience from previous communication roles
have the ability to build trust and strong working relationships
are hands on, structured and service-minded, with the ability to meet deadlines and work independently
have a strong ability to collaborate and co-create through a focus on working together
Additional information
Please note that this is a temporary position for 12 months!
Sounds interesting? We continuously look for better ways of working, following our vision to create a better everyday life for the many people. It is in our culture to work together and to be open, straightforward, and inclusive.
If this sounds like an environment you could enjoy working in, please send your CV and Cover Letter (in English) where you tell us more about yourself and why you believe you're a great fit for this job. Please send your application via our recruitment system Smart Recruiters no later than the 1st of September 2024.
The position is based in Älmhult, Sweden. If you have questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager, Supply Communication Operations manager Amanda.Fitzpatrick1@inter.ikea.com
