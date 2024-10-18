Communication and Executive Support
We are looking for a Communication and Executive Assistant to the Capacitors & Surge Arresters Business Unit. You will become the right hand of the General Manager of the Factory and provide executive support to maintain a high level of leadership.
You will enjoy a central role in the communication between upper management and employees, coordinating with internal and external executives on various projects & tasks. We offer you an exciting and dynamic role with close collaboration with managers, employees, partners & other teams at Hitachi Energy both locally and globally.
"Are you looking to join a rapidly growing team where you can make a real impact? Capacitor & Surge Arrester Factory offers enormous possibilities for you to become a key player and drive meaningful change. Our people are our most important asset, and together, we can achieve the impossible." - Daniel Sjöberg, General Manager, Capacitors & Surge Arresters
How you'll make an impact
Make the unit visible in external platforms such as LinkedIn and others.
Internal marketing of the unit by internal articles and information packages by using smart-sign, intranet and other platforms.
Support market departments with Communication topics.
Secure that customers and visitors get the best impression of the unit.
Coordinate conferences and meetings to be First class level.
Support management team with preparations of presentations and personal administration.
General administrative support such as travel booking and expenses, time reporting, invoice handling, indirect purchasing etc.
Participate in local projects and installations connected to the job.
Your background
We put a high value to your personnel qualities where we see you having a self-motivated mindset and dare to take decisions and initiatives to drive and develop processes with adherence to deadlines and keep a structured working style.
Seen as meritorious if you have an education in business management and leadership experience.
Demonstrate experience and interest in administration and communications, offering a valuable advantage for this position.
You have great communication skills and the wish to collaborate in a dynamic and multicultural environment.
Hands-on experience with Office 365 platforms, such as PowerPoint, Word, Excel etc.
Fluency in English and Swedish, both written and spoken, is essential as you become a part of our global business.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More About Us
We are looking for a variety of people with the right mindset to join our team so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with.
Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline.
Recruiting manager Daniel Sjöberg, Daniel.sjoberg@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Unionen: Michael Fosselius, +46 107-38 46 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Johanna Laiv, johanna.laiv@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
8964657