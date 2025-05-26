Commodity Sourcing Manager for Electronics
Scania CV AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Södertälje
2025-05-26
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
We are seeking a commercially driven individual with a passion for business and a strong interest in staying close to electronics technology in our Displays and Tachograph. Apply and join our high-performing and diverse purchasing team in a challenging and exciting business environment!
Role Summary
As a Commodity Purchaser you will play a key role in managing your product category.
You will be responsible for the material groups of Displays and Tachographs, an area with high commercial, strategic and technical relevance, being responsible for some of our key suppliers, while leading the strategic work for Scania and Traton, together with your colleagues from Project Purchasing and Quality Assurance in a global context. In your area of responsibility, you will work closely together to optimize our value drivers Technology, Quality, Cost, Delivery and Sustainability.
Job Responsibilities
Leading and facilitating the collaboration within the "3-ring" team, working closely with colleagues from project procurement and supplier quality to ensure alignment and successful execution of initiatives.
Leading definition of material group strategy and connected activities with our regions in Brazil and China, as well as with our sister brands within the Traton GroupCreation and execution of business plan activities, identifying cost saving potentials and assuring right cost over time
Taking lead in commercial and contractual discussions with your suppliers
Managing and developing the supplier base, by maintaining professional relationships and assuring alignment of supplier's technology roadmaps with Scania's
Assuring right capacity at suppliers, handling delivery disturbances and developing measures to ensure a robust and resilient supply chain during the life cycle of the components
Alignment with colleagues from R&D, Sales, Logistics and Production to ensure a holistic approach to the management of the material group
Actively promote team development through knowledge sharing, feedback and by supporting and coaching others
Who You Are
As the ideal candidate, you possess a strong commercial acumen, coupled with a keen interest in technology. You possess profound commercial knowledge and are skilled in negotiations.
You are analytical, structured, and proactive, with the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously.
With a focus on building strong relationships you confidently represent procurement both internally and externally. With high integrity and drive, you support the team's development and success. As a team player, you bring positive energy and collaborate effectively. It is natural for you to lead in different contexts and to create a commitment towards achieving common goals.
You are used to working in an international environment with high pace and to communicate with different management levels. You have a proven track record of achieving exceptional results while being commitment to ongoing learning.
We believe you have an academic degree in business management, engineering or similar, more than 3 years of relevant work experience, preferably within the automotive industry. Experience of working with electronics or other complex components is an advantage.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
We from Commodity Purchasing Electronics and Connected Systems are responsible for both electronic components and overall semiconductor management. We are a diverse team with employees from different backgrounds, mixed ages, genders and nationalities. We all have our own areas of responsibility, but we pride ourselves with supporting each other and sharing experiences to find the best solutions for Scania and Traton. We enjoy working together to reach our goals in a challenging and developing environment. We strive for a climate in which skills, as well as opinions, are openly shared and respected.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-06-05. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Bastian Boegelein, Manager Commodity Purchasing Electronics and Connected Systems,+46 70 085 62 10.
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
Vagnmakarvägen 1 (visa karta
)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9360880