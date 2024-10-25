Commodity Buyer
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2024-10-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Come and join us at Volvo Buses to pursue this path - we are now hiring a Commodity Buyer for in the Chassis Platform & Projects Team, with location Gothenburg (SE). Together we make sure that we develop the best supplier base for each commodity and help generate the best possible result for the team, the company and our society. Our organization is made up by great people who believe in great teamwork. We are a global company, and we believe in the advantage of a diverse and creative workplace that brings out the best in everyone.
As Commodity Buyer at Volvo Buses, you have an end-to-end responsibility of a portfolio of suppliers and commodities, delivering to production sites globally. You will be a part of our diverse team with motivated buyers and purchasing project managers. We will gladly share our expertise and experience with you and are looking forward to learning from yours.
Your role
Working in this position you will be responsible for installation components, to secure the commodity deliverables including quality, cost, delivery and features.
You will be responsible to establish sourcing strategies in cooperation with other buyers, purchasing project managers, supplier quality, cost engineering, product development and our manufacturing plants. You will also be responsible for supplier selection, contract negotiation and implementation, appropriate supplier relationship management, supplier development, supplier partnerships while ensuring a strong key stakeholder process on a regional/global level.
You will contribute in many different and exiting new development projects and source components to our production. The internal network is vital, and we expect you to be able to effectively work and communicate in a cross-functional setting.
Moreover, you will lead daily purchasing activities in your scope, securing quality & delivery supplier performance, driving cost ratio activities, implementing segment business & supplier business plans and leading contract negotiations in close collaboration with all relevant stakeholders.
So, who are you?
We are curious to get to know you! We assume that you are driven and take own initiatives. You are a target-oriented individual with a business mindset. We imagine that you are well organized and have a general technical understanding. You are an open-minded team player with good communication skills.
Required competencies
• A positive attitude to new challenges and a can-do attitude
• Accountability and focus on result
• Excellent commercial understanding and negotiating skills, both in preparation and execution
• Great networking skills and ability to work in cross functional teams
• Openness to and interest in different cultures
• An ability to balance relevant variables in sourcing/negotiations - quality, deliveries, cost, features, technology, sustainability and risk
• Fluent in English is a requirement
• General technical understanding and interest and experience from working with installation components is an advantage
• Understanding of the bus business and the special challenges that defines this market
For this position we are looking for candidates with a university degree in Business and/or Engineering and a minimum of a few years' work experience within Purchasing and/or Supply Chain having a holistic view, preferably within Volvo.
This is a great opportunity so give me a call and I will gladly tell you more about us and this position!
For further information, please contact:
Sara Hollmann, Director Chassis Platform & Projects +46 31 3233349
About us
The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. Countless career opportunities are offered across the group's leading brands and entities that share a culture of Trust, Passion, High Performance, Change and Customer Success. www.volvogroup.com/career.
Volvo Buses is one of the world's leading provider of sustainable people transport solutions. It is a part of Volvo Group. The offer includes premium city- and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis as well as services for increased productivity, uptime and safety. Volvo Buses has sales in 85 countries and a global service network with more than 1,500 dealerships and workshops. The manufacturing sites are in Europe and in North and South America. The head office is in Gothenburg, Sweden. For more information visit http://www.volvobuses.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
Gropegårdsgatan 11 (visa karta
)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Buses Jobbnummer
8979088