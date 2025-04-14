Commissioning, Qualification, & Verification Engineer
2025-04-14
Job Title: Commissioning, Qualification, & Verification (CQV) Engineer
Location: Uppsala, Sweden
Job description :
You will create, plan the execution of activities, execute, report and maintain deliverables as they relate to Verification and Qualification of assigned new and modified Facility, Utility and Manufacturing GxP systems throughout their lifecycle
You will execute and review requalification activities as they relate to the assigned applicable area of responsibility
Key responsibilities :
Create and execute Plans, Protocols, Test Scripts and Reports as they relate to Verification and Qualification of assigned new and modified Facility, Utility and Manufacturing GxP systems throughout their lifecycle
Execute and review requalification activities as they relate to the assigned applicable area of responsibility
Provide technical expertise support to cross functional teams in support of day-to-day manufacturing operations and resolution of non-compliances (e.g. Equipment related deviations)
Participate in projects and programs to support the activities of the manufacturing organization. Create Verification and Qualification deliverables in support of system GxP lifecycle
Support the Verification, Commissioning and Qualification of new and modified manufacturing assets to ensure they meet their design intent and are fit-for-purpose
Skills & Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in engineering or equivalent experience/qualification
Minimum of 2 years' experience in CQV
*
Experience in a GMP environment
Professional level in Swedish and English
What we offer in return
You will be working for an organisation that embraces diversity & inclusion and believe we will deliver better outcomes by reflecting the perspectives of our diverse customer base.
As Galderma's Global Center of Excellence for Aesthetics we have in Uppsala a unique edge as we have on our site the whole product chain from research and development to production and marketing. Here our nearly 600 employees work on our world leading brands such as Restylane, Azzalure and Sculptra.
We are offering you the opportunity to work in an exciting, international environment where both professional and personal development is encouraged. We are based in modern offices and located just by the river (Fyrisån) in Uppsala only a 10-minute bike ride from Uppsala Central Station.
Next steps
We welcome your application via our company website CAREERS | Galderma. Apply as soon as the selection process is ongoing.
If your profile is a match, we will invite you for a first virtual conversation with the recruiter.
The next step is an interview with the hiring manager
The final step is a panel conversation with the extended team
Our people make a difference
At Galderma, you'll work with people who are like you. And people that are different. We value what every member of our team brings. Professionalism, collaboration, and a friendly, supportive ethos is the perfect environment for people to thrive and excel in what they do. Ersättning
