Commissioning Planning Specialist
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Militärjobb / Västerås Visa alla militärjobb i Västerås
2025-10-13
The opportunity
Do you thrive on planning, coordination and making complex projects run smoothly?
As a Commissioning Planning Specialist, you'll be at the heart of our global commissioning operations - ensuring that every step from pre-commissioning to final handover is structured, efficient and aligned with our high standards.
Join the Global Field Operations team within Power Quality at Hitachi Energy, where your expertise will help drive the green energy transition through world-class execution and planning.
"We are proud of the tens of site we have put in service last year, everywhere in the world. Join our team, this is your chance to make a difference"- Yasir Ratyal, Field Operations manager at Power Quality
Your responsibilities
Your main task is to plan worldwide Construction & Commissioning project execution in collaboration with colleagues across the globe
Evaluate and analyse Commissioning requirements during tendering process to support tendering & sales team
Analyse project requirements and needs and advises Site Manager or Commissioning Manager in planning
Coordinate with related teams through regular planning meetings
Continuously monitor project progress and escalate potential schedule conflicts or resource overloads to site and Project management for resolution
Develop detailed commissioning plans and schedules that balance resource availability with critical tasks to be undertaken during field activities
Ensures projects follow execution practices in accordance with internal standard procedures
Effectively communicates appropriate information to customer and other stakeholders to create mutual understanding and engagement
Give feedback to the organization to apply lessons learned and work on continuous improvements together with the team
Your background
You are a curious person with the drive to challenge yourself and the organization for continuous development in both short and long term, with experience of driving change management in previous roles
As a person you are flexible, solutions-oriented and have great focus on quality and safety
You have work experience and interest in project management within Power Quality technology and MACH control system
Experience and skills within documentation and report handling
Degree in Engineering, commissioning experience and/or electrician certification is seen as an advantage to be able to support the projects in a good way
You have good communication skills and are used to work in a dynamic and multicultural environment
Fluency in English, both written and spoken is required to be able to interact with various stakeholders, proficiency in Swedish or other languages is an advantage
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Yasir Iqbal. Ratyal, yasir.ratyal@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 and Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Carina Riström, carina.ristrom@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
