Commissioning Engineer
2024-08-13
Are you a service-minded engineer who wants to get the chance to travel across the globe to support the green Energy transition? Welcome to the GCoC Power Quality, Global Field Operation, Commissioning Team at PGGI!
As our Commissioning Engineer you will have an important role out on the field with our customers. You will coordinate on site commissioning activities and ensure that our equipment and systems are managed and follow-up in accordance with contract specifications, quality standards and health & safety requirements. It is a fantastic work with a lot of various challenges, where you build a good network and get a lot of opportunities. We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
"We are proud of the tens of site we have put in service last year, everywhere in the world. Join our team, this is your chance to make a difference"- Alexandra Nivelleau, Field Operations manager at Power Quality
Your responsibilities
Get the opportunity to travel worldwide and contribute to planning and implementation of commissioning activities.
Ensure the successful execution of testing and commissioning activities in alignment with contract specifications, quality standards, schedule, and safety requirements from the beginning of the project to the final handover to the customer.
Implement commissioning design changes and provides mark-ups for as-built project documentation.
Acts as key contact for the customer and an escalation point for project issues. Build and maintain strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders and effectively communicate with all stakeholders.
Coordinate site activities focused on finalizing customer acceptance Certificate.
Give feedback to the organization to apply lessons learned and work on continuous improvements together with the team.
Apply and improve processes and tools in your technical area to ensure effective project delivery.
Your background
We are looking for an engaged and driven person who are true team player.
You enjoy problem-solving and are service minded with great focus on quality.
You hold a university degree in Electrical engineering, and some years of similar work experience within services or commissioning of electrical power plants and/or control systems.
Previous experience from HVDC or FACTS applications is a merit.
You contribute with your positive and proactive mindset and enjoy working in a global multicultural environment.
You are open to travel up to 80% in Sweden and abroad.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken is required to be able to interact with various stakeholders, proficiency in Swedish is an advantage and European citizenship is a further benefit.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 2024-09-03. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Alexandra Nivelleau, alexandra.nivelleau@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Alexandra Nivelleau, alexandra.nivelleau@hitachienergy.com will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid +46 (10)7389148, Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark +4610 7385142. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Carina Riström, carina.ristrom@hitachienergy.com
