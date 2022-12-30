Commercial Team Manager
2022-12-30
We are looking for Commercial Team Managers
In IKEA Core Business Range, we are ready to put in the next gear of moving IKEA and making us better together. We have decided that we will focus, simplify and concentrate going forward by putting the product in the center - with a full focus on the core of our assignments.
Our business is about developing products, it's at the center of all that we do, our daily job. We are looking for you, who are very familiar with working with the IKEA range, passionate about Home furnishing and the business we're in and interested in solving real needs in people's homes.
We are now looking for Team Managers in Range and Commercial functions in the new Range Areas.
As Commecial Team Manager you will report to the Functional Manager and together with the Functional Manager be responsible for leading and developing the function including recruitments, development, performance management, retention and succession plans for co-workers in the team.
As Commercial Team Manager you will be responsible for both business and people. Together with your Functional Manager you will define your business scope and how you together can create the best pre-conditions for your team to succeed.
You are guided by IKEA values and your strong leadership capabilities as you lead by example and act as role model, coach and motivate your coworkers in your daily behaviors. You are comfortable leading your team in change and constant transformation. Staying close to your team, assign tasks and responsibilities and closely follow through, whilst creating a culture of developing business and people together.
In the job as Commercial Team Manager you:
Have the ability to be a business partner, power of initiative, having the courage to question and challenge across topics
Pro-actively contribute with competence and resources into product development within the Range Area and across Range Areas
Secure deployment and efficient usage of aligned ways of working and solutions within and across Range Areas
Are responsible for driving Leadership and Competence agenda: Identify needs and gaps, and build competence development plans to meet the short- and long-term business needs
Strong communication skills; communicates relevant information and listens actively. Inspires and creates confidence, builds networks and strong relations.
Application and practicalities
To simplify and have good speed in the recruitment process, you apply for the role by uploading your CV in Smart Recruiters, including your answers to these three questions:
What do you believe is your contribution to this position?
What values and strengths will come through in your leadership?
Please keep your answers short and concise.
