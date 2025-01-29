Commercial Support Specialist | RA Kitchen & Appliances
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Älmhult Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Älmhult
2025-01-29
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Älmhult
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Hultsfred
eller i hela Sverige
Join our commercial team!
Your opportunity to challenge yourself in one of our Commercial roles, right in the middle of the most influential small town in the world! We are now looking for a new colleague to join us as Commercial Support in Range Area Kitchen and Appliances. Come and join a business environment where we are working together, contributing, and making a difference! We have ambitious plans, an exciting range and a strong position in people and planet positive!
We are looking for a Commercial Support Specialist to join our dynamic Commercial team and help drive an efficient, impactful, and inspirational range globally. The Commercial Support is part of the Commercial function and reports to the Commercial Team Manager.
Job Description
Lead the Commercial year cycle in the functional dimension, ensuring that all templates and tools are in place, and parts come together effectively.
Connect articles and provide product brief comments for all relevant sales and media channels, ensuring follow-up and content accuracy.
Secure and administrate relevant range in all media including exchanges for markets (due to e.g., legal, compliance, market specific needs) and inform and involve relevant stakeholders, from brief to Artwork proofs.
To administrate articles as part of briefs in Commercial Activation Planning, from brief to Artwork and proofs incl. tagging.
To administrate and connect NEWS and running range in the product structure for categorization on the web in order to ensure presentability on IKEA.com.
To create and maintain Sales Products (SPR:s) for Kitchen & Home appliances range, with input from the Sales team.
Filter and provide relevant data to support an agile, proactive Commercial team.
Secure and maintain the administration of commercial content for the assigned range, keeping all stakeholders informed.
Manage the product range for categorization on the web and ensure products are easy to find and accessible to customers.
Handle commercial tagging and implement show/sales stops for product visibility and availability.
Contribute to the Home Furnishing Business (HFB) Commercial plan, supporting the execution of commercial strategies.
Publish content in various channels to ensure timely communication with relevant stakeholders.
Qualifications
We are looking for you with passion for administration, communication & digitalization.
You are a collaborator, and you love working both individually and, in a team, and with different stakeholders.
You are detailed, structured and analytical and enjoy working cross functions and organizations.
You love working in different systems and tools and carrying out administrative tasks that make a significant difference for our customers.
You have strong leadership skills, with the ability to nurture enthusiasm, build co-creation, and grow the IKEA spirit.
You have excellent communication skills, with the ability to inspire, build networks, and lead remotely in a digital environment.
You have a good understanding of the IKEA business model, business plan process, and strategic landscape.
You have a proactive attitude with a "get-it-done" mentality-balancing strategic thinking with hands-on action.
You are a collaborative team player with a passion for contributing to people's development within a fast-evolving IKEA environment.
You have strong awareness of the HFB business plan, goals, and objectives, with basic knowledge of market and competitor landscapes.
You have a good understanding of how to activate and convert visitors into customers, driving consumer engagement.
You have a strong knowledge of the Commercial year cycle and its impact on retail operations.
You have a high ability to use data insights to support decision-making processes and improve commercial outcomes.
You have experience of managing a large volume of product information with attention to detail.
You enjoy working in an ever-changing, fast-paced environment and stay calm when you get assignments with short notice and tight deadlines.
You are a person with great ability to juggle competing priorities and work well in a fast paced and changing environment.
You can take initiative, drive projects and question routines, always with a positive twist.
You are talented in making complex things seem simple.
You have advanced knowledge of Microsoft office, especially Excel.
You have experience of working with parallel deadlines, and a track record of meeting those deadlines.
Does this sound like your next challenge?
We are curious to get to know you so send us your application in English no later than 14 February 2025. Please note that we will review applications as they come through so do not delay, send in your application today! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556074-7551)
Tulpanvägen 8 (visa karta
)
343 81 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Of Sweden Jobbnummer
9133163