Commercial Manager, Ikea Malmö
Ikea Svenska Försäljnings AB / Chefsjobb / Malmö Visa alla chefsjobb i Malmö
2025-02-12
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Svenska Försäljnings AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
, Mölndal
, Kalmar
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Commercial Manager that will join our team. Your main focus will be to drive the commercial agenda on the market.
We are looking for our curious, innovative, sales-driven hungry lion to be our Commercial Manager at IKEA Malmö
Imagine taking on the role of a Commercial Manager in our Malmö Market. You'll be guiding a team of over 180 talented leaders and co-workers, working closely with the Commercial Team. In this role, you won't just be part of the team-you'll play a key role in both the commercial success of IKEA Malmö and IKEA Sweden.
We're on the lookout for someone fueled by curiosity, someone who effortlessly balances people and business priorities, hunts down opportunities, and inspires their team to exceed expectations.
Home of IKEA is the new retail direction here in Sweden and IKEA Malmö is where many things will become a reality in execution. With Home of IKEA, we are focusing on 3 iconic movements: being a bold and inclusive brand, home furnishing window to the Malmö market and innovative retailing creating immersive customer experiences.
If you want to know more and ready to be part of something big, we look forward to hearing from you soon!
Your responsibility
You will be responsible for the functions; Sales, Customer Experience and Communication & Interior Design. Focus will be to drive extraordinary growth and brand positioning, maximizing sales and encouraging an excellent shopping experience across all channels within the market. Strengthening the competitive position of IKEA Malmö, increasing Penetration and Market Share.
Furthermore, you'll:
Deliver agreed goals and Key Performance Indicators (KPI's) by:
• Commercially driving sales through my short-term and long-term action plans.
• Analyzing your KPI's and working with your team to create meaningful actions to achieve our agreed goals.
• Controlling costs through working in a lean, simple, cost-conscious way using best practice and by encouraging the team to drive efficiency and productivity.
Who you are
You are a strong and experienced leader who leads through people with a gentle approach and is tough on business performance and leads by example.
You are passionate about developing & inspiring your leaders & co-workers.
You have an excellent understanding of Life at home, you are hungry commercial lion taking the full Omnichannel approach in the local market, competition, and customers. You optimize the shopping experience to secure satisfied customers and increase sales and profitability in the growing environment of IKEA Malmö.
You have:
• 3-5 years leadership experience on a management level in a high-volume Retail Market
• Proven track record in commercial and conceptual excellence and teamwork driven.
• 5 years of proven commercial experience.
• Competent in the home furnishing business.
Strong people and management skills.
• Have good attention to detail, persistent, structured, and accurate.
• Excellent problem-solving and conflict-management experience with strong organizational and analytical skills.
• Ability to set budgets, implement action plans and follow up goals.
• Ability to manage different performance levels and behaviors.
• Fluency in English, Swedish is preferable.
Apply now!
We offer a full-time permanent position with start date as soon as possible or upon agreement. Mobility support is offered.
Apply with CV and personal letter.
For questions regarding the position, please reach out to either Alessio Gerina, alessio.gerina2@ingka.ikea.com
or Catarina Nordlindh, catarina.nordlindh2@ingka.ikea.com
.
Looking forward to your application! Last day to apply is the 22nd of February
Warmly welcome with your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-22
E-post: markus.meltzer@ingka.ikea.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Svenska Försäljnings AB
(org.nr 556074-7569)
Kulthusgatan 1 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Ikea Malmö Jobbnummer
9160231