Commercial Manager
2024-06-06
We have an exciting opportunity for a Commercial Manager to join the team. This position would be based from our office in Stockholm covering project across Sweden.
Here in Suir Engineering we are a leading international provider of innovative Mechanical, Electrical and Instrumentation Engineering Solutions. Our core sectors are Energy, Power and Renewables, Pharma, Food & Beverage, and Data Centres. We provide best in class contracting solutions with in-house, flexible resources capable of delivering a personable and consistent service to our customers. Over the past 40 years we have delivered projects for Irish and multinational clients across the globe. We are currently expanding significantly, and are delivering large scale projects across Ireland, the U.K, Germany, Denmark and Sweden.
We recognise that continued business success depends on our commitment to and development of our people. We are determined to create a diverse and equal workforce and to ensure our company appeals to the best and brightest people. We wish for all employees to realise their full potential and have the opportunity to grow and develop during their career with Suir. We are also working continuously to promote a culture of positive wellbeing through our wellbeing programmes and supports to employees and their families through our Employee Assistance Programme and the Lighthouse Club.What you will be doingThe Commercial Manager is responsible for managing the commercial aspects of all client projects with the overall objective of maximising the profitability and contribution to the business. The Commercial Manager leads a team of Quantity Surveyors and works closely with other areas of the business from the proposal stage of projects to project completion.
• Responsible and accountable for achieving the commercial objectives and targets for all client projects.
• Manage and support all Quantity Surveyors and head office departments, to achieve accurate control and reporting of commercial information.
• Identify and manage the risks associated with each project.
• Effectively liaise with Directors and Senior Managers to identify and report commercial information and risk.
• Provide clear leadership, direction, and ongoing support to the team.
• Review the performance of team members and provide constructive feedback.
• Manage internal relationships with the Project teams, to ensure the commercial and business objectives of each project are achieved.
• Build and maintain excellent working relationships with clients providing them with accurate commercial information.
• Co-ordinate Performance Enhancement Plans (PEPs) prior to the commencement of works.
• Review the status of all projects (Construction and Commercial) monthly.
• Responsible for all cash collection (mandatory weekly cash meetings with all Quantity Surveyors and Accounts personnel).
• Any other reasonable and relevant duties as requested by your manager, necessary to meet the ongoing needs of the companyIs the job for me* Relevant Quantity Surveying Degree or proven on the job experience
• Minimum 5 years' experience in a similar role.
• Proven people management and communication skills.
• Analysis and interpretation of commercial information.
• Ability to forecast and plan commercial information.
• Builds and maintains excellent working relationships.
• Able to influence and gain the commitment of other people.
• Ability to prioritise and allocate resources accordingly.
• Computer literacyIn return from Suir Engineering* 25 days annual leave
• Competitive salary commensurate with experience
• Country induction and tax services
• Employee Wellbeing and Employee Assistance Programme
• Educational Assistance and upskilling opportunities
• Opportunities for international assignments to work on one of our other European projects
• Educational Assistance, CPD, Chartership supports and upskilling opportunitiesOur way of workingOur way of working is called the Suir Way, designed to help us on a journey of continuous improvement.
• Our people are empowered to make changes to ensure a quality install through effective ways of working.
• Our people have a voice and feel empowered.
• We have an in-built culture of innovation, learning and continuous improvement.
• Value is delivered every step of the journey. Our efficient processes deliver value.
• We have a standard, consistent and fully integrated health, safety, environment, and quality system within the business.
Suir Engineering are an equal opportunities employer, we value our greatest asset .... our People. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-06
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Suir Engineering Sweden AB
(org.nr 559123-3639)
Norra Malmvägen 143 (visa karta
)
191 65 SOLLENTUNA
8732960