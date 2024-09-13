Commercial Data Delivery Specialist
2024-09-13
As our Data Delivery Specialist, you will be the customer data expert in the Commercial B2C function. Your expertise will ensure that raw data is analysed and organized into systems and pipelines so that it is well laid out for reporting and analytical modelling. You will be part of Ikano Bank, where we create possibilities for a better living by providing banking and financial services. We do it with different perspectives, natural curiosity and long-term focus. A unique chance for greater responsibility and future opportunities. Let's achieve great things together.
We create solutions that simplify finance
Commercial Analytics is the customer analytics and insights engine in the Commercial B2C function. The Commercial B2C function is a bank-wide organisation, for the B2C customer segment including Retail partners and D2C. We work to secure the bank's top-line growth by meeting our customers' needs with relevant and fair financial services.
Key responsibilities include:
• Analyse and organise raw data and build data systems and pipelines. Prepare the data for analytical modelling and reporting.
• Work with analysts and business stakeholders on new requests for data, connecting the ask to available data structures and help ensure the query developed answers the business need in a way which is well understood and replicable.
• Initiate and drive development requests related to customer data delivery to commercial data points (CRM systems, analytics tools and solutions, customer data marts)
• Be the commercial lead for data sharing initiatives with suppliers and partners, interpreting the business need into identifiable data sources, extracting data, supporting feed development, testing data quality and establishing processes for ongoing data quality management.
• Own QA process for data stored in commercial analytics tools/environments. Perform data validation and produce data summary reports. Maintain relevant ETL processes/ data flow processes. Support identification, migration, and management of historical data to supported and accessible formats.
• Champion a "single source of truth" for customer data, promoting consistency and trust in the use, e.g. for segment, query and dashboards/reporting, and document and steer requests within relevant data improvement forums
• Act as a data steward for the commercial B2C function, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements for data processes and reporting.
• Map and align with relevant stakeholders current and future customer data requirements for commercial.
• Contribute to relevant new data & analytics tool integration planning and execution, ensuring adequate documentation and continuity
We offer you
You will be responsible for driving and developing the Commercial B2C data structures, and in that play a pivotal role in delivering the commercial analytics roadmap and the Commercial B2C strategy. You will have the chance to influence your daily work and develop together with colleagues from eight markets in a highly value-driven company. We have a caring and open culture where we live our values, work hard, have fun, and operate with a long-term perspective. Because here opportunities arise, and growth follows.
Are you the one for Ikano?
To be successful in this role you need to have:
Motivation:
• Ability to navigate in a matrix structure across multiple geographies.
• Result oriented both in terms of the bank targets and customer satisfaction.
• Highly collaborative within your function and across the bank
Knowledge:
• Data engineering literacy, SQL is a minimum requirement, experience with SAS, Python or other data analysis languages is an advantage.
• Experience from working with cloud platform such as AWS or Azure
• Strong knowledge of database and schema design
• Experience of creating processes and delivering services by using tools such as data mapping, data and business flow diagrams
• A proven track record of managing data (and processes) with customer engagement technologies - including one or more B2C CRM tools.
• Understanding of data governance principles and practices to maintain data integrity and compliance.
Capabilities:
• A business focus with ability to contribute to overall quality of projects, particularly in identifying and aligning relevant data.
• Strong focus on data quality, ensuring accuracy, completeness, and consistency of data.
• A solution-oriented mind-set to achieve results.
• Ability to develop & maintain strong internal and external relationships.
• Can do attitude and good sense of humour.
Experience & Qualifications:
• A university degree in Computer Science, Information Management, Statistics, or a related field (work experience may be considered in lieu of formal education
• Fluency in English is a pre-requisite, preferably fluency in a Nordic language.
• Experience from working in the financial sector is a plus.
Join us now - together we will find a better way
In this role you will report to Head of Commercial Analytics, and will be based in Malmö, Hyllie.
Send your application before 2024-09-23.
About Ikano Bank AB (publ)
