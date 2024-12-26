Commercial Controller | Volume & Inventories
Let us describe the challenge we offer
We have an exciting opportunity at Polestar for a new role asCommercial Controller- Volume & Inventorieswho can work within a fast-paced and challenging scale-up organization. You will play an important role -You will be the controller for all Volumes (New/Used/internal/Repurchase), and you will design,implementand improveinventory management processes and evaluations.
This role involves cross-functional collaboration with internal and external stakeholders to ensure accurate Volume and inventory management and financial reporting for new cars and their net realizable value,ensuring compliance, andoverall financial health and operational efficiency.In this finance role, you are a member of a dynamic and developing team and supporting Polestar in its growth and expansion. This position is located at our HQ, in Gothenburg.
What youll do
Oversee and execute theglobalphysical inventory counting process for cars
Act as the liaison between Group/Local Accounting, Digital Finance, and Commercial Control/Sales Operations to enhance inventory reporting quality and ensure SOX compliance
Generate and present inventory-related financial reports, including inventory valuation, NRV adjustments, and profitability analysis
Identify and implement best practices for inventory counting and valuation processesacross regions and markets
Keep control over inventories (Central stock/Market stock and pipeline) Set rules between Sales trend and production to have fast delivery times but not too high capital tied up.
Forecast financial stock (New/Used/Internal) Cars
Setup KPI within the Volume and working capital area.
Work with the profitability in the order book, Visualizes and steer markets
Provide backup for volume control and perform additional analyses as needed.
Support Polestar in Volume related questions
Who you are
We think that you are a person with a lot of energy and broad experience in finance/controlling and automotivebusiness. You have a holistic mindset but are not afraid for get into details and apply a solution-oriented approach. In this role it's important to being able to interpret and communicate financial information in a clear and concise way.
Experience in Inventory accounting/ management.
Knowledgeable inlocal regulations,accounting principles, inventory valuation methods, and financial reporting.
Experienced in automobile industry or automobile audit engagements.
Strong analytical skills to be applied ininventory data, evaluate NRV, and interpret financial implications.
Have good communications and project management skills as this job needs constantly interaction with local entities.
Problem solving; aptitude for identifying and addressing discrepancies, process inefficiencies, and valuation issues.
Business acumenin operational and financial processes within the commercial area.
Constantly look for a more efficient ways of working to make the collaboration fast and the processes reliable.
At Polestar, you will be part of a cross-functional and international team, with English as a natural language for written and spoken communication. Since Polestar's in a scale-up phase you thrive by working in a fast-paced environment.We are looking for an open-minded and driven team player who has refined communications skills and high level of business acumen. Having a holistic mindset and good analytical skills are also key factors in this role. Further, you are motivated by working independently and being able to contribute on our exciting journey ahead.
People at PolestarWe know that a change is needed. We also know that each one of us can help bring about that change. Our commitment to becoming climate-neutral by 2040 is just as important to us as being inclusive, diverse, and innovative. Together, we are creating, collaborating and experimenting to usher in a new era of sustainable mobility.
We are an electric performance brand, determined to improve the society we live in.
Is this you?If you are interested in joining Polestar, don't wait with submitting your application. We apply a continuous selection process and the job post will be open until the position is filled.
