Combat Systems Ship Integrator
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will be part of projects that deliver complete naval combat system solutions, where multiple systems and sensors need to be integrated into a designated platform and work together as one. In this role, you help connect the combat system with the ship environment and support deliveries where timing, quality and technical accuracy are critical.
You will work closely with the CS to Ship Manager and collaborate with customers, sub-suppliers and shipyards to keep interfaces, deliveries and installation data aligned. The role starts with a strong focus on installation data coordination and review, with responsibility shaped by your experience in combat systems and ship design. It is an exciting opportunity if you want to work hands-on with complex system integration in a highly technical naval environment.
Job DescriptionYou will coordinate and review installation data for combat system deliveries to shipyards.
You will support the integration of combat system components onto a designated platform.
You will work closely with the CS to Ship Manager in planning and following up integration activities.
You will collaborate with customers, sub-suppliers and shipyards to secure on-time deliveries with the expected quality.
You will contribute across several projects together with experienced CS ship teams.
You will help manage technical interfaces between ship design, outfitting and combat system deliveries.
RequirementsStrong communication skills in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
Ability to combine attention to detail with a clear system-level perspective
Ability to collaborate closely with multiple stakeholders while also working independently
Curiosity and the ability to learn new technical areas
A self-driven and result-oriented approach, with the ability to take responsibility for assigned tasks
Ability to pass security clearance (requires Swedish citizenship, dual citizenship not permitted)
Nice to haveExperience in the naval domain and/or the defense industry
Experience with cable dimensioning and matching cables or conductors from a cable catalogue with supplier or customer requirements
Experience working with AVEVA/Engineering/TAGS
Experience working on a higher-level system hierarchy
Background in ship design, particularly in power systems, HVAC and outfitting, and/or hands-on technical experience aboard naval warships
A formal degree in Engineering or equivalent qualifications gained through professional experience
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7641450-1968257". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9877514