Combat System Integration Manager
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Combat System Integration Manager for one of our clients.
About the assignment:
As a Combat Systems Integration Manager (CSI M), you will have an important role, with great responsibility, in one of our projects delivering total naval combat systems solutions to the end customer. We integrate a wide range of systems and sensors into solutions which together provide the required capability to our customers. Combat systems integrators are the ones responsible for integrating all the systems into a system of systems solution.
You will be having the responsibility to manage the functional and info-logical interfaces in the Combat System. Your goal is to make sure that the system meets the required performance and functional capabilities. The role is multi-disciplinary and dynamic and your task will vary during the progress of the project. You will take the systems through the process of defining the required capabilities and translating these into clear and verifiable requirements for the integration and its activities. As a CSI M, your days will be varied and filled with opportunities to demonstrate your problem-solving abilities.
In your role as a CSI M, you have the overall responsibility for the Combat System Integration activities in the project. You will work closely with the Technical Project Manager who has the overall responsibility of the whole technical solution for the Combat System. You are the point of contact for the CS integration and will have extensive contacts with both our customers and our suppliers.
What you will do Your responsibilities will include:
• Leading the functional and info-logical interfaces of various subsystems and components within the CS, ensuring they work together seamlessly. -Leading a team consisting of 2 CSI engineers, assigning task and making sure the integration activities are carried out within budget, on time and with delivery focus. -Developing and maintaining the system integration plan, in collaboration with the Technical Project Manager and other stakeholders. -Coordinating and participating on integration activities, resolving any issues that arise, and ensuring that the integrated system meets the required performance and functional specifications.
To succeed in this role, you need to be highly organized and work proactively to predict and rectify problems before they arise! You see the whole picture and can handle parallel task at once. Do you speak Swedish and English? - perfect! If you also speak more languages than that - excellent! It is a great advantage as you will be working with many international customers around the world.
We are looking for someone with: You are a confident communicator in English. You share information in a clear and easy way, verbally and in writing. You have a collaborative mind-set and you are a true leader and team player. You will be working in a given project and must thus enjoy teamwork within a competent and motivated team. You are self-driven and result-oriented with a "get the job done" attitude. Curiosity and the ability to learn new technical areas are necessary attributes for the role. The ability to take responsibility for the execution and successful completion of assigned tasks within time and budget is essential. We believe that you have a solid technical background with a wide technical knowledge base.
Required skills: -Formal degree in Engineering, or equivalent. -Highly organized, strong planning skills and excellent attention to detail -Strong leadership and communication skills -Experience in working with integration on system of systems level -Experience in working with system/solution design -Experience with working in integrated project teams
Desired skills: -Experience in the naval domain and or defense industry -Experience in Naval Combat Systems -INCOSE based Systems Engineering experience -Experience in technical and solution trade-off analyses
Location: Stockholm
Start date: 2026-08-10
End date: 2026-12-31
Application Deadline: 2026-04-30
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7539842-1938236". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Stockholms Centralstation (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Neelima Gundu neelima.gundu@progalaxy.se Jobbnummer
9845969