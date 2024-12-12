Comatec Sweden AB are hiring electrical and hardware/software engineers.
Do you want to be a part of a small business where everyone knows everyone? Where you are close to your manager but still have the opportunity to discover the world through our customers?
Comatec Sweden is a small but growing team. We have strong owners behind us who give us good resources to recruit and invest for the future. We work against all the major vehicle manufacturers in the Gothenburg region. If you want to become one of our consultants and make the journey with us, apply now!
Location: Sweden, Gothenburg
We are looking for all types of qualified automotive engineers, but the demand in some areas is greater than others. If you have qualifications in one or more of the skills below, you are welcome to apply. We match candidates against customer assignments on an ongoing basis.
Requirements:
Swedish/EU citizenship or work permit in Sweden
Automotive credentials: Educated towards or worked in the automotive industry
Desired merits:
Experience of C and C++ in an embedded, real-time, resource constrained device
C & C++ programming
Experience in writing software for embedded systems
Knowledge of CI/CD, Jenkins, Yocto, Bitbucket, GIT, Artifactory
Communication protocols e.g. CAN (CANoe, CANdela, CANalyser), LIN, FlexRay
knowledge of an embedded OS and/or Linux / QNX / AUTOSAR
SW Test automation (Python, Pytest)
Optimize application performance, scalability, and reliability.
Interact with the QA and Test teams during feature integration and product release
Some implementations of functionality using Python and Java
Experience with using the debugger and debugging tools.
System Weaver
Vector CANalyzer, Canoe
ETAS (INCA calibration tool)
Knowledge of automotive software standards (e.g., ISO 26262).
For more information, feel free to contact: Pontus Paulsson, pontus.paulsson@comatecgroup.se
or p. +46 763 13 82 29
Comatec Group employs nearly 600 skilled professionals over twenty locations in Finland, Poland, Estonia, Romania and Sweden. We provide engineering design, expert and project management services for the technology industry. We have a vision for future growth and internationalization, and so we constantly seek new experts, especially in mechanical, electrical and automation design and in project management services.
If you are an ambitious professional, who is eager to learn and take responsibility as well as dedicated to contributing to company development, we are waiting to hear from you. Together we will grow, develop and make a difference. Ersättning
