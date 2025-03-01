Collection Specialist

Incluso AB / Kundservicejobb / Göteborg
2025-03-01


We are looking for a Collection Specialist for a global company in the automotive industry in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, 4 months contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
The Collection Specialist is responsible for managing and collecting outstanding accounts receivable to ensure timely payments from clients. This role requires strong communication, negotiation, and problem-solving skills to resolve billing issues and maintain positive relationships with customers. The Collection Specialist works closely with internal teams to ensure accurate account records and compliance with company policies and legal regulations.
Assignment Description
Contact customers via phone, email, or written correspondence to collect outstanding receivables.
Maintain accurate records of collection efforts, customer interactions, and payment commitments.
Investigate and resolve disputes or discrepancies related to invoices and payments.
Collaborate with internal departments such as sales, accounting, and customer service to address customer concerns and ensure account accuracy.
Develop and implement payment plans for customers experiencing financial difficulties.
Monitor and track aging reports to prioritize collection efforts.
Ensure compliance with company policies, industry regulations, and legal guidelines related to debt collection.
Escalate delinquent accounts to management or legal action as needed.
Provide regular reports on collection activities and account statuses.
Identify opportunities for process improvements in the collection workflow.

Requirements
Bachelor's degree or equivalent
Proven experience in collections, accounts receivable function
Ability to handle difficult conversations with professionalism and empathy
Professional-level language skills in English
SAP Knowledge

This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg, 100% on-site. Start is ASAP, 4 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV in English as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-31
