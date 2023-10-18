Cobol Developer Till Seb Corporate Functions
2023-10-18
Cobol developer
SEB is a leading northern European financial services group, and at the same time, one of the largest IT employers in the Nordics. Banking is changing rapidly, and we are proud of our reputation for being entrepreneurial and innovative in the face of change. Our brilliant techies work hard to future proof SEB's digital architecture and customer products because it genuinely makes a significant impact for our customers and colleagues.
Corporate functions are looking for Cobol Developers with strong technical drive to join us on our exciting journey building mainframe and cloud integrations and services.
What you will be doing
As a Cobol developer you will be working in an agile team using scrum and SAFe as frameworks. You will handle developing and maintaining systems integrations. The systems are built by SEB in Cobol and ran on mainframe.
As part of our delivery team you will have a good time with your team members. You will regularly communicate and collaborate with colleagues and key stakeholders.
Your primary responsibilities will include:
• You own and drive your own development
• You will work with development of new features, maintenance and support of the systems
• Collaborating with people in team and cross teams
• You are curious of using new tools that makes the development more efficient and would think it's a fun challenge to learn non-mainframe systems and tools if need be.
Who we are looking for
We believe that you like to find creative solutions to complex problems, like innovative modern technologies and are passionate about agile ways of working. We also believe that you are analytical, curious and have a passion for discovering new ways of working. As a person, you are communicative, driven, collaborative and a real team player. You will thrive extra well with us if you are interested in finance and asset management.
To succeed in your role, we think that you have:
Good knowledge in Cobol and Mainframe environments e.g Easytrieve, JCL, DB2, Fault Analyzer
Meritorious if you have skills in programming/scripting languages such as Java, Python
Implement the short- and long-term strategy to build, operate and maintain solutions we build
Refine strategy and define our roadmap as well as implementing it with data owners, architects, tech leads and development teams.
Likes to cooperate with other team members and share knowledge in the team
You are fluent in English and Swedish spoken and written
What we offer
Working with skilled, passionate and progressive team members
Opportunities to help transform an industry
Innovative company in forefront of technology
Attractive compensation and benefits
Access to SEB staff banking with exclusive benefits
Ready to join?
