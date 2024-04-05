Coach for Methods and Tools
2024-04-05
The Team
Embedded Method development team (EEDDM) is fresh and growing fast. Together with all co-workers involved in embedded process and tool development we either improve existing or develop new methods that are used across the organization TRATON. With a high focus on safety and quality, our aim is to increase the speed in our product development without jeopardizing the premium level from our products. The team, which consists of different people from around the world, is currently working in a modern workflow both remotely and on side.
Your new Job
As our new Coach you will work in very close collaboration with different testers over the organization, other method developers and tool developers.
Some examples of your working tasks as a Coach will be:
Implement methods by teaching the users in classes (digital or physical), and preparing the training material.
Coaching the users/joining them when they are using the method.
Sell the methods within the organization. For example by joining technical meetings from other sections or similar.
Feedback to your colleagues on what need to be improved in the methods based on your experience from the coaching sessions.
As you might already read out you will work cross-functional and cross-organizational in a global environment as well as be involved in all project phases from early concept development onwards.
You will be networking to a large extent. In our team we have an open atmosphere when it comes to expression opinions and encourage our employees to act with integrity in order to feel proud of what we deliver and take responsibility
for what we do.
If you appreciate tasks where you can use your strategic overview and your values to guide others in doing what's right, then don't hesitate and join us!
Your Profile
To succeed in this role as Coach you need to have very good communication skills and strong inter personal skills. It will be good if you have experience or a background in development of embedded systems or a technical understanding/background. Additional to that if you have knowledge on how to work with requirements this will be an advantage. It will be a plus if you have good knowledge of cyber security and/or Software update. Your should have the ability to see the whole picture and how different parts interact with each
other.
As a person, you are truly interested in other people's opinions to understand their needs of different method users and propose solutions. You should be able to transfer knowledge in a clear and simple way either verbally or in a presentation form. Since you will be working in an international environment you can express yourself fluently, both in speech and writing, in English.
Contact Information
Please get in touch with me, the hiring manager: Sascha Sturm, +46 700 86 93 59 or sascha.sturm@scania.com
.
A background check might be conducted for this recruitment process.
We look forward to receiving your application including a CV, and copies of any degrees and certificates by 2024-03-26. Selections will be done on an ongoing basis. You don't need to submit a cover letter but you need to answer the questions in the process going forward.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers, we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totaled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centers in Africa, Asia, and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com
We offer
At Scania Software factory, we want you to succeed and develop, and together we contribute to a sustainable future.
Working at Scania you are offered benefits such as a mutual performance bonus, occupational pension, distance working in Sweden, flexible working hours, and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer our direct bus service between Stockholm City - Liljeholmen - Södertälje, the Scania Job Express. Så ansöker du
