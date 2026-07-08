CMF Designer
Eccoci AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-08
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Job Summary
• As a CMF Designer for our Client, you will support CMF development for one or more vehicle programs, translating strategic direction into production-ready design solutions.
• You will create creative proposals, support and coordinate cross-functional collaboration.
Key Responsibilities
• Support on CMF development for assigned vehicle programs from concept (DSM0) to launch (J1)
• Assist in delivering complete CMF proposals including colour, material, and finish specifications incl. technical drawings for quilt and perforation patterns
• Translate CMF strategy into feasible and production-ready design solutions
• Collaborate with designers, engineers, modelers, visualization experts, trimmers, and painters
• Coordinate with suppliers for exterior paint, soft trim, and decorative materials
• Develop macro-level CMF themes and detailed design elements (quilting, textures, mesh patterns)
• Produce high-quality visual presentations, renders, and storytelling materials
• Support sustainability initiatives and material innovation exploration
• Mentor CMF designers and support team knowledge sharing
• Present CMF proposals confidently to internal/external stakeholders and leadership
Experience:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Industrial Design, Transportation Design, or related field
• 2-5 years of CMF experience, preferably within automotive industry
• Proven experience delivering production-ready CMF programs
• Experience working with cross-functional and global teams
• Experience presenting to senior stakeholders
Competence:
• Strong creative vision and CMF storytelling capability
• Ability to independently lead CMF programs
• Strong understanding of materials, finishes, and manufacturing feasibility
• Excellent collaboration and communication skills
• Proficiency in Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator
• Ability to create high-quality renders in VRED or Blender
• Familiarity with Rhino or Blender is a plus
• Knowledge of generative AI tools is an advantage
• Strong organizational and prioritization skills in fast-paced environments
Personal attributes
• Adaptable and comfortable navigating fast-paced, dynamic, and sometimes unpredictable environments.
• Possesses a proactive, solutions-oriented, and entrepreneurial mindset.
• Structured, methodical, and analytical, with strong organizational and planning abilities.
• Capable of balancing visionary, conceptual thinking with precise execution and attention to detail.
• Collaborative, team-oriented, and free from prestige or political behaviour.
• Strong visual storyteller with clear, confident verbal communication skills. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-31
Via post till Kivra 5569481350, 10631 Stockholm Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Eccoci AB
(org.nr 556948-1350)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9997085