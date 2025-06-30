CMF Designer
Thule Sweden AB / Formgivarjobb / Gnosjö Visa alla formgivarjobb i Gnosjö
2025-06-30
, Gislaved
, Tranemo
, Vaggeryd
, Värnamo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Thule Sweden AB i Gnosjö
, Värnamo
, Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Bring your life
At Thule, we're passionate about designing smart, functional, and sustainable products that support an active lifestyle.
To strengthen the visual identity and tactile experience of our products, we're now looking for a CMF Designer to join our Design team in Hillerstorp.
If you're a curious and creative designer with a strong eye for detail, trend awareness, and a passion for color and material storytelling, this is an exciting opportunity to help shape the future of Thule's product design across categories.
What you'll do at Thule
In the role as CMF Designer, you'll work with Color, Material, and Finish (CMF) design across a wide range of product categories within the Thule brand. Your work will combine color and trend research with hands-on design implementation in development projects - helping ensure a cohesive, progressive, and relevant product expression.
You'll support the creation of category-specific CMF strategies and contribute to the development of our annual color and material palette. You'll research trends, analyze materials, and contribute to building mood boards, material stories, and design concepts that connect with both our brand values and user needs.
Working closely with industrial designers, product managers, and engineers, you'll help translate high-level direction into detailed design proposals and material selections. You'll support project teams by guiding color selection, ensuring material suitability, and tracking lab dips and samples to safeguard design intent.
You'll also play an active role in building and maintaining our internal materials library, seeking out innovative finishes, sustainable alternatives, and cross-category synergies. Your work will help bridge creative exploration and practical execution - always with the end user and the Thule brand in mind.
What you bring
To be successful in this role, we believe you have a degree in industrial design, textile/material design, or a related field, with hands-on experience working with CMF in a consumer product setting.
You have a keen sense for trends and aesthetics, paired with a structured approach to documenting and implementing CMF decisions. You're confident visualizing your ideas through sketches, storyboards, and digital tools, and you enjoy working closely with cross-functional teams to realize a consistent product expression.
Experience working with materials, finishes, and textile development is highly valuable. You're curious, communicative, and enjoy blending creative inspiration with practical application. Familiarity with Adobe Creative Suite and tools for visualization and color/material exploration is a plus.
Most of all, you're motivated by creating beautiful, functional products that people can trust and enjoy - and you thrive in a collaborative and hands-on design environment.
Why you should join Thule
At Thule, we believe in strong teamwork both within your own team and also cross functional between teams. We strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing our knowledge and inspiring one another. Within Thule Group you will find people who have a passion for the products we make and the outdoor company we are. We share the same values, and we like to have fun. All of our employees have a joint responsibility to maintain that spirit and contribute to it.
Hiring Process
Apply by submitting your application through "apply for position" at our Thule Career Site. Last day for applying is July 14, 2025.
Please make sure to not wait to show your interest until the last application date as interviews are held continuously during the process, and the position might be filled before the last application date. Please also note that we do not accept applications by e-mail.
For questions, please contact the Talent Acquisition Partner responsible, Oscar Persson, at oscar.persson@thule.com
.
We look forward to hearing from you!
About Thule Group
Thule is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Bring your Life- and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport & Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Active with Kids & Dogs (car seats, strollers, bike trailers, child bike seats and dog transport), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Bags & Mounts (backpacks, luggage and performance mounts).
Thule Group has about 2,800 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2024, sales amounted to SEK 9.5 billion.http://www.thulegroup.com. Ersättning
Set Salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2025/101". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Thule Sweden AB
(org.nr 556076-3970) Arbetsplats
Sets - Thule Sweden Ab, Hillerstorp Jobbnummer
9410083