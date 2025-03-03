CMF designer
2025-03-03
Fiction Design AB is a Swedish consultant company that is specialized in automotive design. We are working with clients all over the world to provide the best competens in the automotive field. Ideal candidate will possess: A bachelor's degree in Transportation or Industrial design; exceptional creativity to develop innovative design solutions which can be visually represented via skilled sketching ability; automotive design studio experience designing car CMF as a professional. Our work environment is well suited for individuals who are self-motivated, organized, detail-oriented, with a focus on team work and collaboration.
English is required. We are currently seeking talented Automotive CMF Designers. You will work togheter in international teams at our OEM clients. You will create, develop and present your design from early sketch to final product. Så ansöker du
