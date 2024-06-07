CMF Designer
Job description
We are looking for a new colleague to join our team in a new automotive assignment as a CMF Designer. As a consultant with us at Randstad Digital, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Digital, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Responsibilities
• Develop CMF concepts, which are translated into physical solutions and prototypes in cooperation with Material Specialists and our in-house trim shop.
• Generate graphics and pattern for Interior and Exterior applications
• Produce creative and detailed design solutions fulfilling complex technical criteria working in close collaboration with other design disciplines.
• Conduct benchmark and research, having a fact-based approach.
• Create colour, Material, Finish definition documents and safeguard CMF releases linked to design gateways and property plans.
• Prepare physical and digital presentations. Be able to present and attend in design reviews.
• Attend in project and engineering meetings, representing CMF for your assigned project.
• Work closely and interact with both internal as well external stakeholders.
• Liaise with R&D, Project and Marketing teams in China.
• Part of CMF community doing non project assignments, creative contributions to work shops and CMF strategies.
Qualifications
Qualifications and skills required for the role:
• Min. bachelor's degree within Industrial Design, Transportation Design, Textile/Fashion Design or Fine Arts.
• At least 2-5 years' experience from industrial, product, fashion/textile or transportation design. Work related to sustainability and research an advantage.
• Deep knowledge in design process and methodology as well CMF development process.
• Strong communicator with good presentation skills, both verbally and visually.
• Skilled in Adobe Creative Suite and VRED with ability to visualize and communicate ideas effectively in 2D and 3D. Other software like Substance, Key Shot, Rhino is also valuable.
• Fluent in English. Knowledge in Mandarin is an advantage.
Personal attributes
• You are unafraid and highly flexible, knowing that changes are inevitable.
• You have a "can-do-attitude" and an entrepreneurial mindset.
• You are structured, methodical, and analytical with good planning skills.
• You are a super team player who couldn't care less for prestige or politics.
• And you are a strong communicator, visually oriented with good verbal skills.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry.
