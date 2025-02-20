Cloud Transformation Sales Director
Wipro Sweden filial till Wipro Ltd, Indien / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-02-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wipro Sweden filial till Wipro Ltd, Indien i Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Sigtuna
, Västerås
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
The career opportunity is with Wipro Digital and Cloud (WDC) Sales Group.
A set of consulting services, engineering capabilities, technology solutions and business platforms for enterprises that, together with our extensive partner and hyperscaler ecosystem, can simplify, orchestrate and accelerate the cloud journey for our clients to make progress thrive.
Wipro Digital and Cloud (WDC) is a unified, comprehensive and integrated approach that delivers a single source of truth for clients to achieve the greater potential afforded by the cloud. It is a new way of working that brings together all Wipro's cloud-capabilities to help our clients address their biggest challenges while delivering business transformation, innovation, IT agility and optimization.
We bring our domain and cloud expertise across strategy and consulting, modernization, application simplification and transformation to help customers have a successful journey to the cloud.
The Cloud Transformation Sales Director is accountable for sales in existing and new accounts.This role is responsible for driving profitable growth from the account by developing strategic client relationships and ensuring customer satisfaction through excellent delivery.
Job Description
Role and Objectives:
Bring direction and lead the digital vision to transform the business of our clients.
Identify market trends and corresponding Wipro solutions/offerings applicable to your assigned accounts.
Activate network in the market to create sales opportunities.
Lead and support sales teams in demand creation activities by attending customer or prospect meetings to present Wipro's capabilities and delivery approach.
Leverage and align with Partner organizations to bring solutions to our clients.
Create end-to-end business solutions for proactive proposals and RFI/RFP responses.
Interface with the Client Account Teams and the client to present the benefits and overall value proposition and solution.
Define strategies based on market and competitor intelligence for the deal structure, create win themes, and identify relevant artefacts to support in winning the deal.
Lead customer meetings to understand the business context, IT landscape, business and technical requirements.
Drive proposal presentation meetings with customers and prospects to present and discuss suggested solutions, including integrated pursuits that include multiple competency areas.
Mobilize and oversee solutions and delivery teams, including participation in key project deliverables and client meetings.
Experience Required:
Cross industry Experience preferred
Experience of 9-15+ years in closing deals in IT Services & Consulting, including global deals with on, near and offshore delivery.
Experience in quota /target carrying roles with a track record of >20m$ TCV sales annually on fixed price transformational deals.
Experience leading end-to-end solutions development for successful sales of multi-offering transformation
Leading multi-day on-site workshops for both design and due diligence activities.
Experience of handling pre-sales/sales cycles and leading Solutioning roles.
Prior experience in a highly collaborative and matrix environment or experience with a Global Delivery Model will be an added advantage.
Existing relationships to relevant technology partners
Key requirements:
Excellent communication skills & ability to deliver presentations, drive meetings and proposals. Develop long term valued relationships with clients.
Ability to adapt in a rapidly changing environment, work effectively under high pressure and in a growth mode.
Strong understanding of three or more of the following technologies:
Cloud based Architectures AWS, Azure, GCS, or VMWare
Software Development methodologies including DevOps, Agile, and Scrum.
Container, API Development
Cloud Migration, Operations, FinOps, AIOps, etc
Application Modernization and Integration
Quality Engineering / Testing
Digital Workplace and Employee Experience
SDWAN and IoT
Industry standard tools (eg SNow, BMC, GitHub, etc.)
Ideal candidate would be a digital maverick with good exposure to Digital technologies.
Evangelize the importance of digital in creating innovative customer touch points and new business opportunities for our partners.
Break down the functional boundaries between organizational silos to create a leaner, more agile digital organization.
Fluent in English
Wipro Equal Opportunity Statement:
At Wipro, applicants are considered for employment solely on the basis of their qualifications and competencies. As an employee, you will enjoy equal opportunity in all aspects of employment, including recruitment, training conditions of service and career progression. Furthermore, we are all committed to maintaining a workplace where each employee's privacy and personal dignity is respected and protected from offensive or threatening behaviour including violence and sexual harassment.
People with disabilities with appropriate suitability are in favour.
Seniority Level - Director
Industry - Information Technology and Services
Employment Type - Full-time
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: dorian.wilson@wipro.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wipro Sweden Filial Till Wipro Ltd, Indien
(org.nr 516402-8846)
Sveavägen 9-11 (visa karta
)
111 57 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Wipro Sweden Branch Of Wipro Ltd, India Jobbnummer
9177418