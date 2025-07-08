Cloud Sales to evroc
Are you a driven, high-performing cloud sales professional who thrives in high-activity environments and wants to be part of something big from the ground up? Join Evroc - and help build Europe's first sovereign, sustainable hyperscale cloud.
About evroc At evroc, we are building a secure, sovereign, and sustainable hyperscale cloud to reimagine the digital future of Europe. By joining our company, you have an exciting opportunity to contribute to the development of next-generation cloud services. We are seeking intellectually curious and highly motivated team members who are ready to embrace the thrilling challenge of building the first European owned hyperscale cloud. Location: Stockholm Job type: Permanent position The Role evroc is in a critical growth phase and is currently building its sales organization with a focus on mainly the Swedish market with future expansion across Europe. Earlier this spring, the company hired a VP of Sales, and you will work closely with this person to shape the sales strategy, processes, and commercial structure.
As a Cloud Sales representative, you will join at an early and exciting stage, playing a key role in laying the foundation for the company's commercial success. Your primary focus will be identifying, contacting, and closing deals with private sector customers - and eventually expanding internationally. You will have significant ownership of your pipeline and are expected to work proactively, with the phone being one of your most important tools. You thrive in a fast-paced environment with clear targets, where hard work is recognized and rewarded.
evroc offers you a unique opportunity to sell Europe's first sovereign, sustainable hyperscale cloud - a future-defining product that is reshaping the digital infrastructure of Europe.
Skills We Value We're looking for someone who is ready to put in the work required to succeed - and who's excited by the opportunity to help build something big from day one.
This role is tailored for someone who is customer-centric, fast-pace, doer and a team player. Our current phase demands a hands-on, high-activity mindset where speed and hustle make all the difference. Desired qualifications
Has minimum 5 years experience in sales within cloud services, with strong business acumen and excellent in guiding multiple parallell customer through transformation projects
Tech-savvy and comfortable discussing how to solve customer challenges through technology
Experienced in supporting customers in complex compliance conversation
Is a driven hunter with a strong track record of sales success
Thrives in high-activity sales environments with a strong focus on volume and outbound calling
Is confident working independently, taking full ownership of their pipeline and closing deals
Speaks and writes fluent Swedish and English (a must, as you will be calling and meeting customers across Sweden)
Is willing to travel several days per month to meet with clients
Wants to take part in building a sales organization from the ground up, working closely with our VP of Sales
evroc offers We offer a competitive salary and an equity package to attract the best. Whether it's the cosmopolitan allure of London, the vibrant Stockholm, or the Mediterranean charm of Sophia Antipolis, you're poised for an inspiring work environment and a captivating local culture!
At evroc, diversity is our strength. We champion an inclusive environment where every background - ethnicity, age, gender identity, beliefs, and culture - is celebrated.
Applicants must possess a valid work permit.
We look forward to your application! The recruitment process is managed by Ed:Za Group. If you have any questions regarding the position or the process, you are warmly welcome to contact us at charlotte.hoffstrom@edzagroup.se
