Cloud platform engineer, Solna
PostNord Group AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2023-10-06
Join us! Be part of creating the digital customer experiences of the future with us.
At PostNord Digital we build customer solutions for the Nordic markets. A few examples of existing services and apps is PostNord Kundportal, Skicka Direkt, PostNord App and Riktiga Vykort. We have an open and positive environment where we share mistakes and knowledge to learn and improve our skills. We work agile in a DevOps culture, close with our customers and partners and with the latest techniques. The teams are self-sufficient, so you will have great opportunities to influence the work and the technical choices. Follow us and find out more about us on https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/postnord-digital.
The team seeking your knowledge is the AWS cloud platform team.
Join us
The AWS cloud platform team supports customer facing solutions that make everyday life easier for millions of people in the Nordics. The team develops our landing zone in AWS, the platform for our 25 customer facing teams. The team mission is to help the teams be as autonomous, innovative, reliable, secure and cost effective as possible. The platform team currently consists of 4 developers with different strengths, but we want to grow.
Job duties
- Develop a cloud platform that is a pleasure to deploy new services on.
- Guide teams to meet the AWS well architected framework and PostNord best practices.
- Architect and build the central AWS network infrastructure that teams rely on.
- Ensure high availability, network connectivity and security within the platform.
We are looking for you
As a person you are committed and responsible and have a passion to deliver value. We value cooperation and working together and helping each other within and outside the team.
- You are busy thinking about what would realize the most value for our customers, the other developers.
- Multiple years of experience building and running applications on AWS.
- Good understanding and interest of AWS network technologies. Such as VPC, PrivateLink, Route 53, Transit Gateway, Direct Connect and VPN.
- Ability to write code for automation, for example TypeScript with AWS Lambda.
- Academic education in computer science or equivalent experience.
- English and/or Swedish in speech and writing
We also value if you have experience or interest to develop in the following areas:
- Understanding of security concepts with hands-on experience in implementing security controls and compliance requirements. For example, AWS Config, Cloud trail, Guard duty and Security Hub.
- Used to working with infrastructure as code, such as CDK, CloudFormation, Terraform etc.
- Ability to translate architectural requirements.
- AWS Certified.
We offer you
- Flexible hybrid workplace with an open working climate.
- Good development and career opportunities, for example, we sponsor you to get AWS certified.
- Good insurance and occupational pension conditions
- Wellness allowance and access to office gym and swimming pool.
- Employee benefits through PostNord's own employee foundation PostNord Plus.
- Employment according to a collective agreement.
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region. We are accountable, brave and committed, effectively leading change regardless if we lead our self or others. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our success and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People with different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at http://www.postnord.com.
Apply
We look forward to receiving your application. Selection will be starting in mid August when we are back from vacation. If you have any questions about the role, please email mikaela.englund@postnord.com
. Please note that we do not accept applications by email.
We look forward to hearing from you!
