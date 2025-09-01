Cloud Infrastructure Specialist
2025-09-01
Boliden is a high-tech metal company with its own mines and smelters, committed to ensuring society's supply of base and precious metals while striving to be the most climate-friendly and respected metal provider in the world. Our work has been integral to the value chains that have shaped modern society for a century. The metals we mine and produce will play a crucial role in the future - it is how we produce them that matters. Join us in driving change for generations to come.
Your opportunity:
We are looking for a talented and highly motivated Cloud Infrastructure Specialist to join our team in IT Services at Boliden. Our team is responsible for delivering and developing group-wide IT services that are crucial for Boliden's operations. This role offers flexibility to align with your expertise and interests within cloud infrastructure. It is a versatile position that provides a high degree of independence, encouraging personal initiative and offering excellent opportunities for professional development. This is a full-time, permanent position based in Boliden, with occasional travel as part of the role. The starting date is subject to agreement.
Who you will work with:
You will become part of a committed team of infrastructure specialists, working closely with colleagues focused on cloud infrastructure. The role involves active collaboration with a wide range of stakeholders across both IT and business functions, as well as regular engagement with external experts.
What you will do:
Design, implement and maintain cloud infrastructure and resources in Microsoft Azure.
Partner with stakeholders to gather requirements, define architecture, and provide technical expertise.
Manage consumption, growth and cost of Azure cloud services.
Work with automation, templates and policies for Azure resources.
Enhance the security, performance, and reliability of Azure cloud services through proactive monitoring and troubleshooting.
Collaborate with customers and suppliers.
Participate in projects where you bring your expertise and enable the business to utilize Azure cloud services.
What you bring:
An academic degree and/or several years of relevant work experience.
Knowledge and experience from working with Microsoft Azure as an administrator and/or developer.
An ability to adapt, develop and continuously learn.
A collaborative mindset with excellent communication skills and a team-oriented approach.
Knowledge and experience from working with Dynamics 365, Azure Arc, DevOps, Power Platform, Cloud Adoption Framework, Terraform, Microsoft Graph, Defender for Cloud and Automation is considered a plus.
Proficiency in Swedish and English.
A valid driver's license for passenger cars.
Why work with us:
At Boliden, we believe in promoting a workplace where care, courage, and responsibility are central to everything we do. We offer a workplace where we believe in collaboration and where what you contribute will have a direct impact on future generations. We are a company made up of responsible and creative people all working towards the same vision; to become the most sustainable and respected metal supplier in the world.
Apply today to be part of something truly meaningful!
At Boliden, diversity and inclusion are drivers of innovation. We know that different perspectives and experiences strengthen us and help us stay at the forefront of an important and exciting industry. Therefore, we encourage applications from people with diverse backgrounds and viewpoints. Together, we build a workplace where everyone can feel safe and inspired to reach their full potential.
Do you want to know more about the position? Contact Björn Sandvall, Head of Capacity & Connectivity Services, Bjorn.Sandvall@boliden.com
.
Want to know more about the recruiting process? Contact Beatrice Rahimi, Talent Acquisition Partner: Beatrice.Rahimi@boliden.com
.
Trade union information is available from Giovanni Cibrario, SACO, 070- 225 67 53, Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, 070-541 83 93 or Peter Markström, Ledarna, 0910-77 40 09.
Last day to apply: September 22nd, 2025.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-22
E-post: Beatrice.Rahimi@boliden.com
