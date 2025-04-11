Cloud Infrastructure Specialist
Boliden is a high-tech metal company with its own mines and smelters, committed to ensuring society's supply of base and precious metals while striving to be the most climate-friendly and respected metal provider in the world. Our work has been integral to the value chains that have shaped modern society for a century. The metals we mine and produce will play a crucial role in the future - it is how we produce them that matters. Join us in driving change for generations to come.
Your opportunity
We are looking for a talented and highly motivated Cloud Infrastructure Specialist to join our team in IT Services at Boliden. We deliver and develop group common IT-services crucial for Boliden's business. The position is partly customizable and offers great development opportunities. It is versatile assignment with a high level of independence and room for personal initiative.
Who you will work with
You will join a dedicated group of infrastructure specialists and will work close in a team of cloud infrastructure specialists, collaborating with all possible stakeholders within IT and the business. Working closely with external experts is a part of the assignment.
What you will do
Design, implement and maintain cloud infrastructure and resources in Microsoft Azure
Partner with stakeholders to gather requirements, define architecture, and provide technical expertise.
Manage consumption, growth and cost of Azure cloud services
Work with automation, templates and policies for Azure resources
Enhance the security, performance, and reliability of Azure cloud services through proactive monitoring and troubleshooting.
Collaborate with customers and suppliers
Participate in projects where you bring your expertise and enable the business to utilize Azure cloud services
What you bring
An academic degree and/or several years of relevant work experience
Knowledge and experience from working with Microsoft Azure as an administrator and/or developer
Knowledge and experience from working with Dynamics 365, Azure Arc, DevOps, Power Platform, Cloud Adoption Framework, Terraform, Microsoft Graph, Defender for Cloud and Automation is considered a plus
Ability to adapt, develop and learn
Team oriented and communicative
Proficient in Swedish and English
A category B driving license
This is a full-time, permanent position based in Boliden, travels might occur. The starting date is subject to agreement.
Why work with us
At Boliden, we believe in creating a workplace where care, courage, and responsibility guide everything we do. We offer an innovative and collaborative environment and if you are passionate about making a difference and ready to take on a role that offers both challenge and growth, we would like to hear from you.
Apply today to be part of something truly meaningful!
Do you want to know more about the position, contact Björn Sandvall, Head of section Infrastructure: bjorn.sandvall@boliden.com
.
Do you have questions about the recruitment process, contact Jessica Grönwall, Talent Acquisition Partner: jessica.gronwall@ext.boliden.com
Trade union information is available from Giovanni Cibrario, SACO, 070- 225 67 53, Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, 070-541 83 93 or Peter Markström, Ledarna, 0910-77 40 09.
We review applications regularly, so don't wait. The last day to apply for this position is Wednesday 30th of April. 2025
If you are a representative of a recruiting firm, please refrain from contacting us about this posting. We appreciate your consideration.
