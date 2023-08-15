Cloud Developer/Architect
Knowit AB (Publ) / Datajobb / Jönköping Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping
2023-08-15
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Knowit AB (Publ) i Jönköping
, Linköping
, Göteborg
, Karlstad
, Karlskrona
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about cloud development and want to use your skills in an organization where we have a strong focus on job satisfaction, development and having fun at work? Then we have the perfect job for you!What are we looking for?
We are currently looking for new colleagues that has knowledge within Devops/Cloud to our office in Jönköping. Becoming a colleague with us means that you get to work with many exciting customers that operate in various industries and businesses.
To enjoy and succeed in the role, you need to have several years of experience in software development for cloud services and experience from/knowledge in:
• Java or C#/.Net
• Python, GoLang or Bash
• AWS, Azure or Google cloud platform
• CI/CD pipeline
• Docker or Kubernetes
• Git, Jenkins or Gerrit
• Atlassian
Problem solving is a big part of the daily work and you must be open to work in a team where you daily communicate with each other and share your knowledge.
Are you our new colleague?
We are looking for you who have a relevant bachelor's degree, for example within Computer Science, or other equivalent education within IT. As a person you are a strong team player and a good colleague where listening to others and sharing competence is essential. You enjoy cooperating with different people throughout all levels of an organization and working in an environment where you get to face new challenges on a regular basis. To be able to collaborate with colleagues and customers it is essential that you have good communication skills. You are therefore fluent in English and preferably Swedish, both written and oral.
A condition for employment is that you have a work permit in Sweden.
About Knowit
Knowit is a fast-paced, fun and inspiring workplace with great team spirit. We recruit employees who we believe can make a difference. We develop business and competencies to grow together. Our consultants have great opportunities to develop and we look after competence development through various internal network groups. Knowit is named the Stockholm Stock Exchange's best company in terms of gender equality work (Allbright 2019) and we believe that it is just as important to have a work situation that works with private life at the same time as having fun and developing in the workplace. This has fostered a culture characterized by closeness and transparency and an organization where we help each other succeed.
Our offer to you
Contact and application
We are going through the applications on an ongoing basis, so do not hesitate to send your application today or contact the responsible recruiter Ebba Warrén at ebba.warren@knowit.se
076-1274821 or Erik Engvall at erik.engvall@knowit.se
073-6405052 and we will be happy to tell you more about our career opportunities.
Does this role not quite match what you are looking for? Do not hesitate to get in touch to find out more about other opportunities with us at Knowit
We look forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Knowit AB (Publ)
(org.nr 556391-0354), https://www.knowit.se Arbetsplats
Knowit Sweden Kontakt
Ebba Warrén ebba.warren@knowit.se +46761274821 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Knowit AB (Publ) varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8032057