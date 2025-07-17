Cloud developer
2025-07-17
Scania's R&D department is transforming to become part of TRATON Group R&D. TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
We are looking for a Cloud Developer to join our infrastructure team within the Connected Streaming Data area. Our team is responsible for the backend solution enabling extraction of vehicle data all the way to the cloud.
You will be part of shaping a robust, scalable, and cost-effective cloud platform that supports data-driven services across all TRATON brands.
In this role, you'll work closely with skilled developers and engineers in a fast-paced environment focused on high performance, reliability, and innovation.
Job Responsibilities
Develop and maintain cloud-native services using Python and Go.
Design and manage scalable infrastructure on AWS, including Kubernetes (EKS) and Docker environments.
Build and operate CI/CD pipelines using GitLab for automated deployments.
Integrate with messaging systems like Kafka and work with databases such as Redis and DynamoDB.
Ensure high performance, reliability, and cost-efficiency in cloud infrastructure across all TRATN brands.
Who you are
You are a proficient software developer with strong coding skills in Python or Go.
You have solid experience with AWS services and are comfortable working with Kubernetes/EKS, Kafka, Docker and storage solutions.
You are a collaborative and communicative team player, with excellent English skills and a proactive mindset.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This us us
We're a tight-knit, high-performing team of five developers, working according to value-based SAFe agile principles. While delivery is always in focus, innovation and personal growth are never compromised.
Everyone takes ownership - and has each other's back. We value trust, collaboration, and the freedom to explore and improve.
Together with other teams in our group, we form a key capability in the future of connected vehicles.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger. Together with our brands, we have the collective power to transform transportation.
We offer
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, TRATON result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-07-24. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Sofie Jalonen, Head of Connected Streaming Data, sofie.jalonen@scania.com
