Cloud Data Engineer-Shape the Future of Data Solutions with GCP Expertise
Quattro Bemanning & Rekrytering AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-11-12
Job Description
We are seeking a skilled Cloud Data Engineer with a strong background in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services.
The ideal candidate will have experience in scheduling, orchestrating data pipelines, implementing data transformation models, and managing infrastructure deployment. If you are passionate about cloud technologies and possess GCP Data Engineer certification, we want to hear from you.
Key Responsibilities
- GCP Services:
- Utilize Cloud Scheduler for scheduling tasks and queries.
- Implement Cloud Run and Cloud Functions for serverless operations.
- Manage BigQuery for data analysis and transformation.
- Data Pipeline Development:
- Use Dataproc (PySpark) to create and manage data processing pipelines.
- Orchestrate data pipelines using Cloud Composer.
- Implement data modeling and transformation using dbt (data build tool).
- Infrastructure and Deployment:
- Deploy infrastructure as code using Terraform.
- Implement best practices for scalable and reliable cloud infrastructure.
- Reporting and Analytics:
- Utilize PowerBI for creating dashboards and meeting reporting requirements.
Qualifications
- Certification: GCP Data Engineer certification is mandatory.
- Experience with GCP Services: Cloud Scheduler, Cloud Run, Cloud Functions, BigQuery, Dataproc (PySpark), Cloud Composer.
- Data Transformation and Modeling: Proficient in using dbt for data transformation.
- Infrastructure as Code: Experience in deploying using Terraform.
- Reporting Tools: Experience with PowerBI.
- Additional Experience: Knowledge of Azure and its related services is a plus but not mandatory.
- Communication Skills: Proficiency in English, both written and spoken.
Preferred Skills:
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a collaborative team.
- Eagerness to learn and adapt to new technologies.
Conditions
If you have the required skills and are looking for a challenging role in cloud data engineering, apply now to join our team!
