Cloud Data Engineer to SEB in Stockholm
2023-10-12
SEB is more than just a bank with an IT function. We are a progressive tech company powered by innovation and fuelled by collaboration. From Java to AI and everything in between, we offer you an impressive tech stack and several technology paths. Together we're innovating for a sustainable society and building the tech arena of the future, a welcoming space for everyone. Are you ready to take on a new challenge? If so, you'll be interested in this opportunity!
Are you a cloud data engineer who wants to create value through data and innovation and is motivated by delivering customer value with high quality? Do you also have a proactive attitude when it comes to continuous improvements and investigating new technologies and concepts while having experience with Financial Products? If so, this is probably a position for you!
Our data division is growing, and we are now looking for a Cloud Data Engineer for our regulatory team within Trading Technology. SEB is a leading northern European financial services group, and at the same time, one of the largest IT employers in the Nordics. Banking is changing rapidly, and we are proud of our reputation for being entrepreneurial and innovative in the face of change.
What you will be doing
As a cloud data engineer, you will work with regulatory and business-related development in our high-priority trading area. Here you will get the chance to create value by providing stakeholders with business-critical data. You will be involved in an exciting initiative where we are currently developing a new data warehouse solution in the cloud to optimize and support our trading business. You will belong to our cross-functional team in which you will work with requirements, test, development, and deployment as well as having dialogues with stakeholders around the solutions. In addition, you will also collaborate with other developers in the team through coaching, performing code reviews, and being involved in design decisions, etc.
What we offer
• The chance to develop a new data warehouse for the Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
• A varying position where you will be part of building our new platform as well as take end-to-end responsibility for the regulatory use cases
• A prestigious team with experienced colleagues who value cooperation and openness
• Opportunity to share knowledge by pair- and mob-programming, demos etc
• A modern office with restaurants and a gym next to Mall of Scandinavia in Solna
• A workplace where we care about the work-life balance
• An innovative company at the forefront of technology
Who we are looking for
To succeed in this role, you are a developer with a strong tech background, you are passionate about development and developing solutions that bring value to the business. You are also proficient in:
• Data integration, data structures, data pipelines, and data management in the cloud
• SQL and programming skills (preferably Python)
• Version Control (i.e. Git) and Agile development
• Testing and test-automation
Highly meriting is also:
• Google Cloud Platform
• BigQuery, Dataflow, Cloud Run, PubSub, and Cloud Storage
• Other cloud providers
• Dataform (SQL Automation)
• Terraform
• Monitoring and alerting of Data Warehouse
We are looking for a person who shows interest and respect for other people and is a team player with a positive and open mindset.
Ready to join?
