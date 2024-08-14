Cloud Backend Developer
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2024-08-14
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
The New Business team in Lund is looking for a Cloud Backend developer
Who is your future team?
This open position is in one of our newly assembled teams that will develop a AWS cloud solution from scratch. This new cloud solution includes many exciting new use cases that our customers are eager to try out and give feedback on.
The team consists of very skilled engineers who complement each other very well with their background and experience in cloud solutions, backend, frontend, QA and product domain knowledge. You will join an empowered agile team who support each other, cooperate to reach their goals together and who have a lot of fun doing it.
Listen to one of your future team members talk about our New Business department:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMg0WbiJQTk&t=3s
What you'll do here as Cloud Backend developer?
You will play an important role in writing well designed, efficient, scalable, readable and testable code.
You will also make use of coding standards, code reviews, documentation and testing to ensure quality.
You will encourage continuous sharing and spreading of knowledge among you and your coworkers.
You get to take an early part in feature investigations and pre studies to evaluate technical solutions to problems, and you definitely have a say in how to solve upcoming problems.
You will be an active member in an agile team taking part in all the agile ceremonies such as standups, sprint planning, refinement, and retrospective.
And every other Friday (aka Free Fridays) can be spent on learning something new or work on your own pet project and innovative ideas.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
You have a genuine interest in cloud development, keep up with the latest trends and new technologies and you enjoy exploring new areas. You are confident in your competence but at the same time realize that you 'll always have more to learn. You enjoy working unpretentious in a tight team and in that way learning from- and sharing your expertise to your talented colleagues. We really hope you share our passion for modern technical solutions and knows how to channel that interest to be able to both finalize and deliver incrementally. A sense of responsibility for the work you deliver is very important.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
* A master's degree or bachelor's degree in relevant area
* A couple of years of experience in a similar role working with AWS
Working knowledge of:
* Serverless cloud solutions
* Cloud testing
* Cloud Deployment
* Cloud Architecture
Bonus points to you if you also can check the following boxes:
* DynamoDB
* Appsync
* CDK
* TypeScript
What Axis have to offer
You will get the chance to work with new technologies and highly skilled colleagues, at a world leading company. We are growing fast and are looking forward to all the exciting challenges and opportunities that comes with it. So, this is where you come in.
We want you to enjoy working with us. Therefore, we offer great benefits, e.g. flexible working hours, morning meal every morning, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances, your very own Axis bicycle and so on.
Ready to act?
Do you want to join us? Apply now! If you have any questions do not hesitate to get in touch with the recruiting manager Joakim Trang at +46 46 272 1800. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-121039". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communication Jobbnummer
8840143