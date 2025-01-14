Cloud Architect
2025-01-14
We seek a senior Cloud Architect to help us deliver value to our customers in a consultancy role.
Qualifications and skills required
In-depth knowledge of AWS, Aliyun and Azure services, including compute, storage, networking, database, security, and management tools.In-depth knowledge of the automotive domain including telecommunications, telematics and infotainment, both on-board and off-board.Strong understanding of cloud architecture principles, including microservices, serverless computing, containers, and hybrid cloud.Proficiency in scripting and automation using languages such as Python, PowerShell, or Bash.Experience with container orchestration platforms like Kubernetes and containerizationtechnologies like Docker.Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines, version control systems, and agile development methodologies.Proficiency in message queue technologies such as Kafka and MQTT.Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot complex issues in a distributed cloud environment.Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate with diverse teams and stakeholders.Fluent in English and Chinese languages, both spoken and written.
Personal attributes
You are the kind of person that thrives in an environment where everything is not set and gets inspired from defining and implementing solutions. You are pragmatic, self-driven, curious, and flexible.
• Excellent communication skills* Comfortable with navigating ambiguous and evolving situations* Proactive, self-starter and ability to manage multiple tasks effectively* A team-oriented approach and with a flexible mindset------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Logikfabriken is a consultancy company by and for talented, engaged, and fun people in tech.
Our ambition is to become Sweden's best and most inspiring employer.
Together, we create opportunities and move the company forward.
Spending time together is something we value, which is why we go to two conferences per year, arrange talks, after-work events, and many other fun activities.
In addition to the above, we believe in fair compensation and transparency.That's why everyone at Logikfabriken has the same conditions, set their salary, pension, parental pay, number of vacation days, and other benefits.Our model is flexible and secure, and in most cases provides a substantial salary increase.Here you can see for yourself what you could earn: Calculate your salary
We are also passionate about sustainability. Since 2017, Logikfabriken has been climate-neutral and constantly works to reduce our footprint. Ersättning
