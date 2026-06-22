Clinical Supply Associate
Onepartnergroup Väst AB / Apotekarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla apotekarjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-22
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Join us in Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D) where we transform innovative science into actual medicines that help millions of people globally.
As a Clinical Supply Associate (CSA), you will support the Clinical Supply Chain Management team in delivering clinical material and associated information to meet agreed clinical demand. This role is perfect for those who thrive in a task-based, agile, and global environment. You will have the opportunity to develop leadership skills and enterprise acumen, becoming a super-user and leading improvement initiatives within a year.
This role is a great opportunity for someone pursuing a career within Clinical Supply/Quality Management
What you'll do:
The CSA supports Clinical Supply Management with task-based activities that include:
Documentation and coordination Product Quality Complaints
Coordination of Product Quality Sample Returns.
Documentation and facilitation of Deviations affecting product quality or regulatory compliance.
Management of documents in the electronic Trial Master File and quality control
Facilitation of documentation activities ensuring inspection readiness to meet international GMP standards.
User Acceptance Testing
Utilising Supply Chain Management systems to support agile ways of working.
Continually improving the Clinical Supply Chain processes through visual management, problem solving, global standardisation and process confirmation.
AstraZeneca is one of the world's most exciting bio-pharmaceutical companies. From scientists to sales, lab techs to legal, we're on a mission to turn ideas into life-changing medicines that improve patients' lives and benefit society. We need great people who share our passion for science and have the drive and determination to meet the unmet needs of patients around the world. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare OnePartnerGroup Väst AB
(org.nr 559041-3083), https://www.onepartnergroup.se/
412 63 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
OnePartnerGroup Kontakt
Rekryterare & Konsultchef
Rebecka Svensson rebecka.svensson@onepartnergroup.se +46723774920 Jobbnummer
9972198