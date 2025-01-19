Climbing Camera Operator and Adventure Specialist
Adventure Production Scandinavia AB / Foto- och filmjobb / Malmö Visa alla foto- och filmjobb i Malmö
2025-01-19
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adventure Production Scandinavia AB i Malmö
Adventure Production, a film production company specializing in outdoor and adventure content, is seeking an experienced Camera Operator and Adventure Specialist. This unique role requires advanced skills in camera operation combined with extensive expertise in extreme outdoor environments.
You have previusly as a camera operator climbed several +7000 meter peaks.
You will be responsible for filming high-quality content in challenging terrains, including mountain biking trails, climbing expeditions, and high-altitude peaks.
Responsibilities:
Operate professional camera equipment to capture high-quality footage in extreme outdoor settings.
Collaborate with production teams to plan, execute, and deliver adventure-themed film projects.
Manage on-location shooting, including setting up and maintaining equipment in remote and high-risk environments.
Participate in and document extreme outdoor activities, such as mountain biking and mountaineering.
Ensure safety protocols are followed during all filming activities.
Requirements:
Demonstrated experience as a climber, having successfully climbed multiple 7,000+ meter peaks while serving as a camera operator.
Proven experience as a camera operator, with a portfolio showcasing adventure or outdoor content.
Professional mountain biker with extensive knowledge of biking techniques and trail navigation.
Strong physical fitness and ability to handle demanding physical activities in extreme conditions.
Technical proficiency in camera equipment, including stabilizers, drones, and advanced lenses.
Ability to work in a team and adapt to changing circumstances in remote locations.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Fluent in English
What We Offer:
A dynamic and exciting work environment in Sweden's.
Opportunities to collaborate with a skilled and passionate production team.
Competitive salary and benefits.
Opportunities for professional growth in the adventure and filmmaking industries. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-18
E-post: info@adventureproduction.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adventure Production Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 559035-1044)
Vindåkravägen 3 (visa karta
)
218 75 TYGELSJÖ Jobbnummer
9111152