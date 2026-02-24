Client Relations Manager
2026-02-24
Large company with great ambitions and close relations
Efficy is a leading European Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution that provides businesses of all sizes with comprehensive, flexible, customizable, and scalable software to support their growth. Efficy's platform includes solutions for marketing automation, sales, project management, customer service, and customer engagement. Currently, more than 300,000 users across 63 countries rely on Efficy's tools.
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Brussels, Efficy has around 470 employees working in local offices across Belgium, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Poland (Warsaw), Hong Kong, or remotely.
Our mission is to contribute to the success of every company by helping them turn customer data into valuable insights while simplifying their employees' work.
At Efficy, no two days are the same, and things evolve quickly. So, fasten your seatbelt and join us on this exciting journey!
A unique work experience & company culture
We want our employees to thrive in their daily lives, which is why you can expect exciting challenges, online music quizzes, onsite ping-pong tournaments, and much more. Communication is informal, and your colleagues are always just a short call away.
Your Impact
We're looking for a Client Relations Manager to lead our customer operations team for our MarTech product Apsis. This is a hands-on operational role where you'll manage a team of 3 while actively contributing to day-to-day customer work. You'll be responsible for modernizing how we deliver low-touch customer success and support, ensuring our customers get efficient service while we build scalable processes.
This isn't a pure management position. You'll split your time between leading the team (~40%) and doing customer-facing work (~60%). We need someone who can think strategically about how to scale our operations while being comfortable in the details.
Key Responsibilities
Team leadership & operations
Lead and develop a team of 3 client relations specialists.
Build and refine processes that balance efficiency with customer satisfaction.
Manage team performance, coaching, and skill development.
Coordinate workload distribution and resource planning.
Customer relations
Handle escalated customer issues.
Ensure smooth onboarding for new customers in your segment.
Monitor customer health metrics and address retention risks.
Grow and retain portfolio of customers in Client Relations portfolio.
Process development
Modernize existing customer service workflows and tools.
Identify automation opportunities in routine customer interactions.
Implement quality standards and track service metrics.
Collaborate with Product, Sales, and Technical Support to improve customer experience.
Analysis & improvement
Collect, analyse, and process quality data and feedback to drive product improvements in collaboration with Product & R&D, providing recommendations for enhancement.
Track retention, satisfaction, and operational efficiency metrics.
Stay current with industry trends in customer operations.
Recommend process and system improvements.
About YOU
Experience in customer success and/ or customer support operations, ideally in SaaS.
Track record of building or improving customer service processes.
Comfortable leading a small team while doing hands-on work.
Analytical mindset with focus on metrics and continuous improvement.
Strong communication skills in English and at least one Nordic language.
Practical approach to problem-solving-you find what works, and you're not afraid to test new ways of working.
We offer YOU
A stable and growing company with an entrepreneurial mindset, where your ideas are valued, and we support you in making them happen
High flexibility-hybrid work is part of our DNA
State-of-the-art offices where teamwork is the norm
International growth opportunities and internal mobility
A competitive salary package with a bonus system and a referral program
Engaging events: team lunches, after-work gatherings, sports activities
Learning opportunities: languages, technology, product knowledge, sales techniques, and leadership development
Do you have questions about this position? Please contact veronique.tshoz@efficy.com
Find more jobs at https://jobs.efficy.com
Efficy is a people-first employer, committed to providing equal opportunities for all candidates. We take pride in the diversity of our team and welcome you-exactly as you are. This includes your gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, age, or disability status.
If you're interested in joining us, we encourage you to apply. We can't wait to meet you!
