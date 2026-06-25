Client Platform Owner, Lund
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-06-25
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications Aktiebolag i Lund
, Linköping
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are strengthening our IT organization and are looking for a Client Platform Owner to join IT Infrastructure & Operations. In this role, you will have end-to-end responsibility for Axis' client platforms - Windows, macOS, and Linux - with a focus on structure, coordination, and business value. This is a central role with great opportunities to influence how our client environment supports both enterprise needs and advanced R&D environments.
Who is your future team?
You will be part of IT Infrastructure & Operations, working closely with the Windows and Linux platform teams, IT Security, and our IT Helpdesk. Your role sits at the intersection of these teams - you are the primary point of contact for the client platform across IT, Security, and the business. Axis has a large developer community, and your scope includes not only the general enterprise environment but also the many lab and development machines that our R&D colleagues rely on every day.
What you'll do here as Client Platform Owner
You will ensure that the client environment is secure, scalable, and optimized for both the general business and advanced environments where we have labs and production. Your responsibilities span coordination, standardization, and forward-looking platform development. Please note that this role does not include responsibility for client hardware.
Coordinate and align the three client platforms (Windows, macOS, Linux)
Establish and maintain a common baseline for security and configuration across the client environment
Promote standardization, harmonization, and automation of client management
Act as the primary point of contact for the client platform across IT, Security, and the business
Gather, prioritize, and balance needs from different stakeholders, including R&D teams with advanced lab and development environments
Collaborate closely with security teams to ensure compliance, protection, and risk awareness
Evolve client management using tools such as Microsoft Intune, CFEngine, and other endpoint management platforms
Contribute to the platform roadmap and continuous improvement initiatives
Looking ahead, the role will also involve steering the transformation towards Modern Management and modern client management (Zero Touch), anticipating future security requirements (Zero Trust), and adapting the platforms for next-generation development tools and AI support.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for someone who thrives in a coordinating role with clear ownership. You are structured and proactive, comfortable taking ownership, and good at balancing needs from many different stakeholders. You collaborate well across teams and communicate clearly - whether you are aligning with security colleagues, gathering requirements from R&D, or contributing to strategic discussions with the business.
We'd love to hear that you have:
A strong technical understanding of client management in an enterprise environment
Experience working with Windows, macOS, and/or Linux client environments
Working knowledge of modern endpoint management tools such as Microsoft Intune, CFEngine, or similar
Experience with client platform lifecycle management
Experience in a coordinating role with clear ownership and stakeholder management
Strong collaboration and communication skills
Bonus points if you also bring:
Relevant education in IT or computer science, or equivalent experience
Certifications within relevant platforms (e.g. Microsoft, Apple, or Linux)
Experience working in global organizations
Experience managing complex R&D environments or lab setups
Experience with automation projects within IT infrastructure
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
Vacation is important! At Axis we value work-life balance and that means that during summer many of us are on a well-deserved vacation. During this period of time, you can expect some delay in our response, but we will get back to you as soon as possible!
If you have questions about the position, please reach out to recruiting manager Johanna Sprimont at Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Jobbnummer
9978705