Client Partner in Automotive - Gothenburg
2022-12-13
Our offer
At Capgemini Engineering, you are part of something bigger. Our close cooperation with other entities within the Capgemini Group will give you the opportunity to explore endless possibilities. We have offices all over the world, and the Capgemini family consists of more than 340 000 colleagues globally.
Not all heroes wear a cape - our employees help to make the world a better place. We do this by working in projects that save lives. Our consultants develop next generation 5G, ensure the quality of software apps for medical devices, develop and test driver assistance functions in cars and so much more. Our clients are big international companies, as well as local public organizations and Nordic startups. Join us and get the future you want!
At Capgemini Engineering Nordics, we have an open and international atmosphere influenced by teamwork. Our colleagues come from all over the world, which is something that influences both our work environment but also our social activities. We work actively with inclusion and diversity topics and encourage openness and curiosity. At our offices we have celebrated a variety of international public holidays! Can you introduce us to a new one?
Our team managers work to facilitate the work life of the consultants, all in line with our values Ambition & Care. We work to promote engagement and arrange continuous joint lunches, breakfasts, after works, sports events and more. Feel free to join our art club or a golf tournament, or do you want to take part in one of our social committees?
We all need to adapt to the new normal and be aware that the world is constantly changing. We offer a flexible work policy, where you can work a large part of your time from home or wherever it suits you best. The arrangement is put in dialogue with the immediate manager and adapted to needs, assignments and the customer's wishes.
We support your personal development and offer an education library with more than 250 000 (!) courses and educations and certifications. We encourage internal promotions and your continuous growth within our company.
Your role
- Provide demonstrable contributions to channel growth in value and recruitment of high value partners.
- Ensure project members are sufficiently enabled to meet client expectations.
- Participate in the development, presentation, and sales of a value proposition.
- Propose actions to improve agency performance and identify opportunities for growth.
- Build and leverage relationships with all internal and external stakeholders.
- Manage a full-life cycle partner process, while effectively leveraging internal resources.
- Support, review processes, provide feedback and identify areas of opportunity.
- Ensure performance improvement plans are developed and implemented when necessary.
- Maintain deep existing relationships within the agency and client direct space.
- Develop a plan to proactively secure timely contract renewals.
- Identify and develop strategic alignment with key third party influencers.
- Meet new business production goals and objectives as established.
SKILLS & REQUIREMENTS
Your profile
- Minimum of Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Software Engineering or Digital Engineering.
- We are looking for you with a lot of energy and who thrives in a fast pace.
- Minimum 2 years of experience sales or leading positions.
- You have strong leadership and negotiation abilities.
- A proactive, social Team player.
- Willingness to stand in frontline for the customer.
- Takes responsibility for his chart of accounts.
- Able to manage RFI, RFP & RFQ process.
- Effective collaboration with internal and external stakeholders.
- Comfortable working with agile practices and methodology.
Application and contact
Selection and interviews are running continuously. Apply now since we assign roles during the whole application time span. For questions and for more information contact Jan Hansson, Talent Acquisition Partner, 0725-616900
We kindly but firmly refrain from direct contact with staffing, brokerage and recruitment companies as well as other external actors and sellers of additional job advertisements.
Capgemini Engineering is an integral part of the Capgemini Group, a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided every day by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of EUR16 billion.
