Client Partner
2023-11-29
The Client Partner is accountable for both farming (up-sell and cross-sell) and delivery in multiple Small and Large account/s in the Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications Sector. You will be responsible for driving profitable growth from the account by:
Developing strategic relationships with decision makers and influencers in the customer's account
Creating and sharing sales success stories
Ensuring customer satisfaction through world class delivery
Qualifications:
At least 12+ years of experience in managing big accounts in the IT professional services or the IT consulting field
Experience in global service delivery models. Good network within the Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications Sector in the Nordics
Strong background in Application Services and infrastructure services
Strong Energy&Utilities domain expertise would be an added advantage
Ability to work with an offshore model
Fluency in English. Knowledge of Swedish preferred
Excellent ability to communicate effectively along vertical and horizontal lines internally and in client organization
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-29
