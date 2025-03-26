Cleaning Staff
Coor offers smart, secure, and sustainable cleaning services which contribute to improved health and well-being in workplaces. Coor has extensive experience in delivering cleaning and facility services nationwide and takes good care of their employees, so they can take great care of their customer premises in return.
Location:
Stockholm
Whom we are looking for:
Cleaning staff
Responsibilities:
• cleaning venues such as Strawberry Arena in Solna and 3Arena in Globen after events;
• quality and quick task execution according to company standards.
Requirements:
• interest in delivering high-quality service;
• ability to work well in a team and adapt to different environments;
• ability to work on the following dates in May: 11th, 14th, 16th, 18th, 23rd.
Your profile:
• you work well both independently and in a team;
• you are stress-resistant;
• you are detail-oriented, energetic, and responsible in task execution.
What the employer offers:
• part-time position;
• hourly wage according to the collective agreement.
Important:
This position is part of an AMIF-funded project aiming to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labor market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
