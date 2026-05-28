Chief of Staff, CEO
Lovable Labs Sweden AB / Kulturjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kulturjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lovable Labs Sweden AB i Stockholm
TL;DR
We're looking for someone who has thrived in a hypergrowth startup environment and wants to do it again - someone who genuinely loved the part that most people only tolerate. You'll work side-by-side with our founder-CEO to scale his effectiveness, shaping strategy, driving execution, and making every function better than you found it. This is an intense, high-proximity role with very little structure, very little guidance, and enormous leverage for the right person.
Why Lovable?
Lovable lets anyone and everyone build software with any language. From solopreneurs to Fortune 100 teams, millions of people use Lovable to transform raw ideas into real products - fast. We are at the forefront of a foundational shift in software creation, which means you have an unprecedented opportunity to change the way the digital world works. Lovable-built applications and websites are visited hundreds of millions of times a month, and our enterprise footprint is compounding fast. And we're just getting started.
We're a small, talent-dense team building a generation-defining company from Stockholm. We value extreme ownership, high velocity, and low-ego collaboration. We seek out people who care deeply, ship fast, and are eager to make a dent in the world.
What we're looking for
10+ years of professional experience across high-intensity environments. This role has no manager, no structured feedback loops, and no one scoping your work. You are expected to see what needs to happen across strategy, operations, communications, and people and drive it without being asked.
MBB consulting (McKinsey, BCG, Bain), investment banking (Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan) or similar foundation. You learned structured problem-solving and executive communication under pressure. The CEO is a prolific, high-velocity idea generator who moves across product, GTM, partnerships, brand, and org design, sometimes within the same conversation. Ideas arrive faster than any single person could execute. Your job is to identify which ones carry real strategic weight, and sequence them against competing priorities.
Ex-Founder, Chief of Staff, Head of BizOps/Strategy, or senior operations generalist experience at a hypergrowth startup who has lived the chaos firsthand. This company changes direction at the speed of the market it's defining. The strategic priority from Monday's leadership meeting may be reframed by Wednesday because a new partnership, competitive signal, or product insight emerged. This role is for someone who gets energy from moving fast inside ambiguity and can bring others along with them.
Experience at companies that scaled revenue dramatically in compressed timeframes (think Ramp, SpaceX/Tesla, TikTok/ByteDance, OpenAI, Stripe, Anduril, Anthropic, Databricks, Figma, Scale AI). Lovable's leadership team has been assembled at lighting speed. You've seen this before before and how to support the CEO in building a strong leadership team. You will often be the connective tissue, the translator and mediator.
Executive-grade communication. You can produce investor memos, board updates, internal comms, and candidate briefs that are polished, high-signal, and fast. You'll shape how the CEO communicates to the company, the board, and candidates - translating high-speed thinking into prose that lands with precision. Much of your impact will be invisible to the org and attributed to others. That needs to be fine with you.
Diplomatic backbone. You navigate leadership tensions, headcount negotiations, and hard conversations with both empathy and candor.
Comfortable with founder-speed proximity and intensity. This means daily co-working sessions with the CEO on his schedule, in-person in Stockholm, no remote exceptions. The team, customers, partners and investors are distributed across Stockholm, Boston, San Francisco and London. Some sessions run long and often happen outside of business hours.
AI fluency. You actively use AI tools in your workflows and see them as a leverage multiplier, not a novelty (experience building AI workflows and agents is a strong plus)
Coaching background is a meaningful plus. Executive coaching certification, or equivalent.
What you'll do
In one sentence: Be the CEO's strategic right hand - own the operating rhythm of the company, drive cross-functional alignment, and lead the highest-stakes initiatives from strategy through execution.
Serve as a sounding board and sparring partner to the CEO on company strategy, competitive positioning, fundraising, org design, and executive hiring
Own the cadence of the company - leadership meetings, leadership offsites, support all-hands preparation, goal-setting, planning, and cross-functional accountability systems
Shape CEO communications for internal audiences (all-hands, leadership updates, sensitive HR matters) and external audiences (investor calls, candidate-facing materials)
Drive alignment across the Leadership team and functional leads - mediate tensions constructively and ensure leadership decisions translate into execution
Lead high-stakes special projects end-to-end - executive hiring processes, competitive intelligence, accountability frameworks
Design and maintain function-level KPIs, headcount planning models, and performance dashboards that keep the leadership team honest
Build and iterate on AI-powered workflows (multi-agent systems, Slack triage, meeting prep, action-item tracking) to scale the Office of the CEO
This role is not for you if
You expect to work regular working hours. Our teams, partners, investors and customers span Stockholm, San Francisco, Boston and London.
You need clear role boundaries and a well-defined job description to do your best work
You've never worked in a high-growth startup and are drawn to the idea of it more than the reality
You take it personally when work you've invested in gets deprioritized or redirected abruptly
You need regular recognition from your principal to stay motivated
You expect the person you support to hand-hold you, or model the behaviors and systems you're implementing for the rest of the org
You want a 12-month stepping-stone into a functional leadership role, this role is its own thing, and it demands full commitment to the craft of it
How we hire
Intro call with a member of the recruitment team to explore fit and alignment
Call with a member of the CEO Office
In-person meeting with the CEO if Stockholm-based, virtual otherwise
Call with a member of the Leadership Team
In-person work simulation with the CEO Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: jessica.jantti@lovable.dev Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lovable Labs Sweden AB
(org.nr 559506-1739)
111 37 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9934904