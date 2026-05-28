Embedded Software Developer - Climate (Automotive)
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-05-28
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We are looking for an intermediate English speaking Embedded Software Developer - Climate (Automotive) for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start is in June 2026, 24-months (2 years) limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Your key tasks
As a software developer, you will be part of the control strategy developing team that shares their workload and develops their competences together to become stronger as individuals and as a team. You will work with the latest technology within climate comfort and use modern tools within software development to develop software with speed and quality. We continuously challenge ourselves in finding energy efficient solutions that provide the customer with a reliable, premium comfort experience. Parts of the work are about designing and implementing world-leading algorithms as well as testing and verifying your solutions in vehicles or other test environments.
What will you do?
• Develop, implement and test control algorithms for Climate comfort functions
• Perform trouble shooting and fix issues
• Ensure software quality through structured unit testing, code reviews, and compliance with software development standards (e.g., MISRA, ISO 26262).
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to analyze field data, identify root causes, and implement corrective actions.
Why do you fit the profile?
• An agile mindset and a strong drive to develop excellent quality.
• M.Sc. within Systems, Control and Mechatronics, SW Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Physics or equivalent experience.
• Proven experience in embedded software design and implementation, preferably with prior experience working with HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) systems or similar control systems
• Proficiency with model-based development and automatic code generation (MATLAB/Simulink, TargetLink)
• Proficiency with programming languages like C, C++ and Python.
• Familiar with SW testing and analysis tools like CANoe/CANalyzer and/or ETAS INCA/MDA
• Familiar with automotive E/E architecture and communication protocols (topology, nodes interactions, CAN, LIN, Ethernet).
• Familiar with continuous integration and version control systems like Zuul, Jenkins, Git, Gerrit etc.
• Good level of written and spoken English
• Climate system knowledge is a plus.
• You have a driving license "B", valid in Sweden.
On a personal level
We are looking for a self-driven and highly motivated individual, who can work in international environment and build strong relationships with various internal and external stakeholders.
You are curious about the customer experience and want to learn more about climate systems in the vehicles.
Clear communication and transparency come naturally to you, as well as teamwork and strong collaboration. You are a strong motivator with result-oriented approach, focusing on quality and efficiency. Your interest for new technology drives you further to make a difference and develop yourself and others aligned with the future vehicle development and transforming automotive industry.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is in in August 2026, 24 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7816422-2024376". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9934897