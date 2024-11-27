Cleaning care
2024-11-27
, Botkyrka
, Stockholm
, Salem
, Ekerö
Tamilan Clean - More than just a care company
We have come a long way to reach our goal and are always striving to find ways to improve. So far we have the possibility to offer our employees:
Collective agreement
Health benefits
Paid travel time between customers
Career opportunities
Training and coaching in home cleaning
A tight-knit team with a team leader to support you in the daily work
Immediate support from the office during your working day
Possibility to affect your salary through bonuses
Steady schedule that locks seven days prior.
About the job
You will work in our customers most beloved place - their Hotels. A hotel cleaning includes dusting, vacuuming and mopping. It is of great advantage if you have a sense of details.
With that being said, being a House keping cleaner also comes with some responsibility, therefore we are looking for someone who:
Speaks English .since our customer from Internationals.
Can work flexibly between our working hours 08.00-17.00.
Has experience in cleaning, advantage but no requirement
Non -european are welcomes to apply. since we can provide the work permit for right person
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-15
E-post: info@tlgrupp.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tamilan Service AB
(org.nr 559147-0454)
Manskarsvagen 10b (visa karta
)
141 75 KUNGENS KURVA Jobbnummer
9034325